Continuing a streak of helping to fulfill the needs of Guadalupe Regional Medical Center patients, a San Antonio foundation recently gifted the hospital cash for the purchase of important medical equipment.
“The Baptist Health Foundation of San Antonio came through once again this year in providing a very generous grant of $140,000 to help GRMC buy an important piece of testing equipment for fast, accurate and reliable results for communicable diseases including potentially high-risk conditions, tuberculosis, and Group B Strep,” said Elaine Bennett, Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation chief executive officer. “The process is highly competitive to identify the best opportunities to improve the larger community’s health in Bexar County and the surrounding seven counties.”
Earlier this month, Baptist Health Foundation of San Antonio presented Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation with the grant. The medical foundation will use the funds to buy a Cepheid Genexpert, which also can be used to test for COVID-19, said Cody Knowlton, BHFSA president and chief executive officer.
“This machine, small enough to fit on a lab countertop, will make a significant impact in the Guadalupe region’s ability to prevent community spread of disease,” he said. “This year, more than ever, we thank God for providing BHFSA the means to help with projects like this.”
Members of both foundations and medical staff from the hospital gathered for a check presentation ceremony.
The Guadalupe County community will benefit significantly from addition of the new technology, said Nicole Patek, GRMC’s executive director of emergency services.
“The equipment provides real time testing and results for emergency department patients, allowing them to begin receiving the most effective treatment immediately,” she said.
“In the birthing center, this equipment is also used to provide quick results related to Group B Strep for pregnant patients, as opposed to having to outsource the test and receiving delayed results, and treatment for mother and baby,” said Janelle Tharp, GRMC executive director of women’s services.
The Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation immensely values the support of the San Antonio-based charitable organization, Bennett said. She thanked the Baptist Health Foundation of San Antonio for making a positive difference in this community.
“We are honored to be supported by this distinguished organization,” Bennett said. “We value our long-term relationship. BHFSA has supported vital programs that are still in existence today including our Prescription Assistance Program and Guadalupe Clinic at GRMC.
“We are proud to call them our friends.”
GRMF has received help from the Baptist Health Foundation of San Antonio since 2007, Bennett said.
BHFSA has a history of providing such help to GRMF and beyond, Knowlton said.
He said his foundation is committed to improving the health of the community by fostering and funding clinical, educational, spiritual and scientific initiatives. BHFSA does so while also honoring God and the Baptist heritage, Knowlton said.
BHFSA has given more than $89 million in grants to area nonprofits since 2004, he said. GRMF has received a portion of those grants, Knowlton said.
“We are excited to support the Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation again this year,” he said. “We have granted GRMF $790,000 in the past 13 years — they are valued friends of ours and an irreplaceable resource in the Guadalupe County area.”
