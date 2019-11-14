The eyes of students and parents alike glowed with scientific wonder Tuesday as Art Meets Science: Luminescence kicked off at A.J. Briesemeister Middle School.
Students were treated to activities ranging from arts and crafts to light-based experiments and everything in between. Some created bottle rockets, which involved children strapping as many glow sticks as possible to their creations for an increased glowing effect as well as adding wooden sticks to improve their rockets’ aerodynamic capabilities.
“This has been great for the kids,” parent Maria Gonzales said. “Getting involved with the kids and getting them motivated into exploring new things is great. I think this is something fun for them because it catches their attention, and they see it all and want to experiment with all the activities. This is actually the first time my son has gotten an interest in doing something at school.”
Art Meets Science is an annual effort dedicated to piquing students’ interest and educating them on the arts and sciences, Briesemeister art teacher Kelly Hallmark said.
After completing their rockets, students handed them off the to eighth-grade science teacher Max Brandenberger, who coated the insides of the creations with small amounts of rubbing alcohol — which would later be lit to induce ignition – before taking the rockets outside for liftoff.
Eighth-grade student Madeline Setliff-Gomez,14, said the event was a fun focus on her interests.
“It’s been a really fun event, and I thought the bottle rockets were cool because I like explosives,” she said
Hallmark helped the event and guided the students through several art experiments like creating glow-in-the-dark jellyfish out of paper plates or having students “paint” with the drained liquid of glow-sticks.
“My favorite part of today has just been all of us coming together and taking part in this,” seventh grader Yasmine Quintanilla said. “I had a good time making the jellyfish. We put the strings on glue, and the glue had, like, glow-in-the-dark stuff on it, so whenever we went in the dark, they would glow.”
One of the most popular attractions at the event was a fluorescent mineral exhibit shown by Evan Molidor, who is known as “the Rock Guy.” Provision and presentation of minerals aside, Hallmark said Molidor’s continued efforts in supporting the programs of Briesemeister have allowed her students access to opportunities that they otherwise may not have.
“We recently purchased these minerals from a friend who owns a mine in Arkansas, and we thought they would be perfect for the event,” Molidor said. “This is the third showing that we’ve done here at Briesemeiser, and it has been a great turnout. It’s pretty neat to see the reaction; even the adults seem to be surprised. I show them what the rocks look like first with the white light so they can see what they look like in the daylight, and they’re not at all expecting what happens next.”
Molidor’s exhibit was tucked away under a dark, light-stopping tent, and showcased a range of 13 rocks that varied from Calcite to Willemite, all of which emit a colorful glow under UV light, Molidor said.
“I’ve had a lot of fun because there have been lots of things to interact with,” 11-year-old sixth-grade student Hannah Hernandez said. “One of the things that I really enjoyed was the rocks; it was really cool. I never knew that rocks could glow.”
Hannah’s father, Oscar Hernandez, shared his daughter's sentiment.
“This has all been very interesting and very educational,” he said. “This is the first time that I’ve come, and I am really enjoying myself.”
Hallmark said the event is a great way to reach students who are not typically interested in thinking artistically.
“When the students come up and go ‘Oh wow,’ that's the best part of all of this because you know that they’re seeing something or doing something for the first time that they never really thought of before and so they’re getting something truly new out of this event,” she said.
Briesemeister's Assistant Principal Ryan Randolph said that the event was a great success.
“We had a lot of kids come and enjoy mixing the science and the art, and getting to see the phosphorescence," Randolph said. "I heard a lot of kids talking about how cool the rocks looked, and they really seemed to enjoy shooting the rockets off. It also allowed parents to see what we are doing here at A.J.B.”
Randolph added that the school has plans of doing more events of this nature moving forward.
“This is the end of our second six weeks, so we want to try and do this for every report card pickup and do some kind of event to bring the families into the campus,” he said. “Education works because it’s a mixing of what’s going on in school and bringing the families in, and having that collaboration and that atmosphere is great. We want to make sure that everybody feels welcome, and so doing events like this helps us do that.”
Hallmark said she hopes more members of the community make the trip out to the event’s next iteration this spring.
“I hope they will be willing to come out to Breisesmeister just to see what we’re doing here,” she said. “To be honest, there’s lots of after school things that we do here that are definitely worth seeing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.