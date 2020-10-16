Guadalupe County residents continue to make their ways to the ballot box during early voting.
In three days, almost 14,000 residents’ ballots were cast in the 2020 General Election, according to the Guadalupe County Elections Office.
In a chart the elections office sends out daily, it shows on the first three days of early voting 13,777 residents voted in person. The addition of the 4,740 mail-in ballots the office has already received makes a combined 18,517 votes cast in the presidential election. Guadalupe County has 111,441 registered voters.
Friday’s numbers weren’t available as of press time.
On Thursday, 4,704 ballots were cast, an increase of 108 voters compared to Wednesday’s 4,596 and 227 more than Tuesday’s 4,477.
Cibolo Fire Station No. 2 saw 704 voters, while the new Schertz Elections Office had 636, the former Schertz Elections Office had 617; Grace Church, 616; Seguin Elections Office, 589; Seguin ISD Administration, 491; Selma City Hall, 450; Central Texas Technology Center, 348; and New Berlin City Hall, 253.
On Tuesday, the Seguin Elections Office recorded 637 ballots cast; the new Schertz Elections Office, 617; the former Schertz Elections Office, 665; Central Texas Technology Center, 379; New Berlin City Hall, 211; Seguin ISD Administration Building, 455; Selma City Hall, 360; Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 486; and Grace Church, 667.
On Wednesday, the Seguin Elections Office saw 614; the new Schertz Elections Office, 654; the former Schertz Elections Office, 652; Central Texas Technology Center, 357; New Berlin City Hall, 230; Seguin ISD Administration Building, 494; Selma City Hall, 386; Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 562; and Grace Church, 647.
Residents have 15 more days to head to the ballot box before Election Day.
Early Voting Centers are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 to Saturday, Oct. 24; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 to Friday, Oct. 30.
Early voting locations are:
Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St.;
New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin;
Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 2864 Cibolo Valley Drive;
Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road;
Former Schertz Elections Office, 1101 Elbel Road;
Central Texas Technology Center, 2189 FM 758, New Braunfels;
Seguin ISD Administration Building, 1221 E. Kingsbury St.;
Grace Church, 3240 FM 725, New Braunfels; and
Selma City Hall, 9375 Corporate Drive, Selma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.