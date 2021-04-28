Area athletes landed two second-place finishes and ran several close races at the recent regional track meets.
Seguin Matadors
The Seguin Matadors have five athletes heading to the state track and field meet May 7 and 8 in Austin following their work at the Region IV 5A Track and Field Meet at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.
Sprinter Nayla Harris’s 12.16 seconds in the 100-meter dash earned her a silver medal and a trip to the state meet.
Joining her on the trip to Austin is the 4x200 meter crew of Christian Soefje, Michael Cornelius, Marques Washington and Tristan Moreno, who also found the silver medal at the end of the finish line with a time of 1:29.13.
Moreno, who also competed in the 100-meter dash, finished in sixth place with a time of 10.93 seconds, and scored a no time in the 200-meter dash.
Navarro Panthers
Navarro wrapped up its season at the Region IV 4A Track and Field Meet on Friday and Saturday at Javelina Stadium in Kingsville with several athletes competing and qualifying for the finals.
The Panthers’ women’s 4x400 relay team of Skylar Blevins, Vanesa Garcia, Zoe Carter and Mikaela Caraway ran a 4 minutes 18.68 seconds for a seventh-place finish in the preliminaries on Friday and earned a spot in the finals on Saturday.
The team of Garcia, Carter, Laylin Sturm and Blevins took the track and cut their time by about 2.5 seconds, earning fourth place with a time of 4:14.16.
Blevins missed qualifying for the finals with a ninth-place finish in the 100-meter dash, while relay teammate Garcia competed in the 400-meter dash.
Hunter Haberle’s discuss throw of 124 feet 10 inches landed him a 13th-place finish.
Marion Bulldogs
The Bulldogs’ mile relay team was close to making a trip to the state contest at the Region IV 3A Track and Field Meet on Friday and Saturday at D.W. Rutledge Stadium in Converse.
The young, four-man crew of Aidan Rios (sophomore), Chase Hallmark (freshman), Dillon Blakely (junior), and Dominic Castellanos (sophomore) missed making it to the state contest by running a 3:29.7 in the 4x400 for third place.
Coach Cliff Hill said their time placed them at 11th in the state in Division 3A.
Pole vaulter Sunny Knight jumped 10-6 for fourth place, as teammate Maggie Rudisaile landed 9-6 for sixth place.
Shot putter Ronnie Winbush threw for 44 feet 10 inches for fourth place and Cooper Marr earned eighth with his throw of 42-8, while Bode Walter’s discus throw of 113-02 landed him in 11th place.
On the track, Samuel Montoya ran 42.38 in the 300 hurdles for sixth place, while Jacob Smith finished seventh in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.27. In the 200-meter dash, runner Ethan Karras crossed the line in 10th place.
