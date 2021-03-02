Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday his intention to lift most all state-issued pandemic-related mandates including the masks order and opening businesses 100%.
His order rescinding most of his earlier executive orders goes into effect March 10, Abbott said at a press conference in Lubbock.
“For nearly a half a year, most businesses have been open either 75% or 50%,” he said. “During that time, too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities, too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100%.”
The state has been operating since last March under an executive order the governor issued limiting capacity in nearly all businesses and facilities. Texas residents have been restricted to wearing face coverings in public and businesses were sometimes charged with enforcing mask ordinances at their establishments.
Businesses may still limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols at their own discretion, Abbott said.
Removal of the handcuffs is good for business and will be good for his employees, said Gregg Woodall, owner of 1916 Bar & Bistro in Seguin.
“I didn’t have a problem following the mandates and doing what we needed to do as a business,” Woodall said. “I felt a lot of pressure was put on us to police the public. I didn’t agree with that aspect of it. At the end of the day, each person is responsible for themselves.”
Restaurant and bar staff sometimes ran into problems, the business owner said. Allowing patrons to make their own decisions is good.
Trying to monitor them over the past several months has been a touchy situation, Woodall said. It made his employees feel most uncomfortable, he said.
“When you’re confronting an individual that does take personal responsibility, it can turn into something you don’t want it to turn into,” Woodall said.
During his remarks, Abbott discussed advancements in testing capabilities, administration of vaccine and amounts of vaccine doses coming into Texas.
He noted that Texans know better now how to protect themselves against infection and have better access to personal protective equipment. Infection rates and hospitalization rates were down at the time of his announcement, Abbott said.
But, COVID-19 remains with us, he said. And beyond personal responsibilities, state residents will receive help from the government if things change dramatically, Abbott said.
“The unparalleled efforts of government and the pharmaceutical industry to defeat the novel coronavirus prove what we’ve always known: vaccines work,” Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan said. “With greater access to vaccinations, better treatment options, an decreasing hospitalization rates, the Texas approach empowers citizens to exercise personal responsibility about their health in the fight against COVID-19.”
If COVID-19 hospitalizations in any of the 22 hospital regions in Texas rise above 15% of hospital bed capacity for seven straight days, a county judge in the region may use COVID-19 mitigation strategies, Abbott said.
County judges may not impose jail time for not following such orders and penalties my not be imposed for failing to wear a face mask, Abbott said.
County judges may only impose restrictions reducing capacity as low as 50% for any type of entity, the governor said.
Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher said he hopes people realize the state is trying to look out for everyone’s best interests. He reiterated that the virus isn’t gone just because mandates are lifted and cautioned everyone to take responsibility and react to the governor’s news in ways that work best for themselves as the community tries to defeat the virus.
“We’re making progress,” Kutshcer said. “We just have to be mindful of our interactions and how we react with people whether there are mandates in place or not.”
Leadership of at least one school district heard the governor’s news but had plans for no big changes.
Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said the district will continue to mask up. In a video posted Tuesday to the district’s social media accounts, the superintendent said not much will change pending direction from state education officials.
“I wanted to share that while the mask mandate has been lifted, in Seguin ISD, staff and students will continue to wear masks until COVID no longer poses a threat to our students and our staff,” Gutierrez said. “However, we are waiting to receive further guidance from the Texas Education Agency so until then, remember to wear your mask in all facilities within Seguin ISD.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.