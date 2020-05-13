Usually at this time of year, participants already would have let the leather meet the road in support of Relay for Life Guadalupe County’s help to the American Cancer Society.
But with times the way they are, the annual relay was postponed, said Jim Johnson, a Relay For Life Guadalupe County volunteer. Johnson is two-time cancer survivor who has been involved with the local efforts in various ways for nearly 20 years.
“Relay for Life of Guadalupe County has not been canceled, it’s been postponed,” he said Tuesday. “We will be releasing more information soon, hopefully, about how that will be done.”
However, this week the Relay event team is holding a virtual event to keep up interest in the main event and let people in the community know the bigger party still will take place, Johnson said.
At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, relay volunteers across Central Texas and West Texas will collaborate in an online experience through Facebook. The Facebook Live event is expected to have participants logging on and sharing photos, videos and words of encouragement about their fights with cancer.
Details about this year’s Relay for Life postponement due to COVID-19, the virtual event and continued fundraising efforts are on the American Cancer Society’s Relay website.
“Cancer won’t stop and neither will we,” according to the website. “With all the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, there’s one thing we can be sure of: Relayers will continue to fight for cancer patients, who are some of the most at risk of serious illness from the virus. Even though we are postponing Relay For Life of Guadalupe County, let’s show our unwavering support for the mission by continuing to participate virtually — by fundraising online and through the ACS FUNdraising app — and help bring hope to those who need it most.”
Johnson serves on the leadership team for Relay for Life Guadalupe County. He has survived diagnoses of melanoma and prostate cancer, Johnson said.
He, and other volunteers, hope to get out the word about this week’s virtual relay and garner much-needed donations.
“One of the problems right now because of COVID-19 is it’s been very difficult to do fundraising,” Johnson said. “The amount of fundraising that normally would’ve been done by this time is way low.”
As of Tuesday, the group had hoped to raise $30,000 and was about two-thirds the way to its goal, Johnson said. As raising donations continues, Relay volunteers locally are trying to decide when Relay for Life will happen and how that will look, he said.
They’re hoping to have a celebration in June, no later than July, Johnson said.
“We’re looking at rather than hosting it inside, setting up in a parking lot and asking people to drive by,’ he said. “Doing some of the same things we normally do at our Relay, it just would not be gathering a lot of people in one small complex. Whether it’s a small or large complex, we would try to maintain the distancing so we’re not spreading additional germs we don’t need right now.”
Talks will continue next week about how it all can be done, Johnson said.
For more information, visit acsevents.org or Relay for Life of Guadalupe County Facebook.
