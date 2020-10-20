Throughout the years, more and more things have gone digital as a wave of the future. However, one thing taking the digital route this month is doing so for a different reason: the coronavirus pandemic.
Taking on a virtual aspect this year will be the candlelight vigil the Guadalupe Valley Family Violence Shelter hosts each year during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Seguin. The changes won’t keep away some longtime supporters of the vigil and people affected by domestic violence.
“They have to do it a little different this year,” said Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke, adding that he and his deputies will continue to participate in the vigil as they have for many years. “We support their efforts to make it the best we can for our victims.”
For more than 20 years, the shelter has held the candlelight vigil. People have gathered at the Guadalupe County Courthouse, held small lighted candles and read the names of Texas residents killed the prior year in domestic violence situations.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought about change this year, said Jennifer Fernandez, Guadalupe Valley Family Violence Shelter executive director.
“Rather than doing a live vigil, we’re compiling a video that will air on our Facebook page on Oct. 29,” she said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to post it earlier in the day, but I think at least by 6 p.m. it should be on our Facebook page.”
Staff members were hitting the streets and visiting with partners to get photos and video to include in the online vigil, she said. They were visiting prosecutors’ offices, law enforcement agencies and others in support of victims, Fernandez said.
Collaborating to remember victims and support survivors is important, she said.
“The point of the vigil is for us to be able to come together as a community and honor those who lost their lives to domestic violence the year before,” Fernandez said. “It’s important they’re not forgotten, that we acknowledge they are not just statistics. They have family, they have friends, they’re someone’s father, sister, mother and someone’s child.”
Everyone involved in the annual vigil tries to make sure to honor and reflect on those touched by domestic violence, she said.
Also important is raising awareness, Fernandez said. The shelter serves a four-county region, including Guadalupe, Gonzalez, Karnes and Wilson. Highlighting the violence experienced by people in each of the four, as well as all other counties in the country, is another pertinent part of the vigil, she said.
“It reminds us all that there’s no demographic that’s safe from domestic violence,” Fernandez said. “Domestic violence knows no boundaries. It affects men and women of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds.”
There is hope. And banding together to read the names of the fallen and share stories of them and the survivors helps offer hope, Fernandez said.
Forming a coalition of like-minded people and entities gathered together, even if online, provides somewhere for those in need to turn, she said.
“With us able to read those names together, it’s really a reminder that 1 in 3 Texans experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. It’s far too many,” Fernandez said. “In raising that awareness, we want to show we’re part of that solution.”
Remaining online is not in future plans, she said. It’s happening this year to keep as many people safe as possible, Fernandez said.
If all goes well, next year should be back to normal at the courthouse in Seguin, she said.
“I think in the next year, if circumstances improve with the pandemic, I think it’s definitely something that we prefer to do in person,” Fernandez said. “I think it’s a time that we’re able to be together and reading those names is such a powerful experience.”
Search for, find and follow the Guadalupe Valley Family Violence Shelter on Facebook for more information, she said.
