Seguin High School’s construction technology students, wearing hard hats and reflective vests, took a tour of a construction site that is currently part of their campus.
The students were given an inside look at the work construction crews are doing at Matador Stadium, offering them a taste of life on the job.
Members of F.A. Nunnelly — the general contractor for the stadium build — circled the students on the newly built track, answering any questions.
“It’s a neat opportunity for the kids to be able to come out here and see what’s going on,” F.A. Nunnelly Chief Executive Officer Greg Vaughn said. “A lot of people don’t understand how vast the construction industry is and just how much opportunity there is. A lot of kids want to go to college, and that’s great, but we’ve got a whole industry here that requires willing, intelligent people with really good work ethic. It doesn’t necessarily require a collegiate credential; it just requires a willingness to learn.”
As they made their way around the track, the students got an up-close-and-personal look at various projects in progress, such as the press box and the site work for the stadium’s bleachers, F.A. Nunnelly project manager Preston Jordan said.
“I wanted them to see there’s a lot of different stuff happening on every job site,” Vaughn said. “It’s easy to say ‘we’re building a stadium,’ or ‘we’re building a field or a track,’ but ultimately there’s a team of people choreographing all this and there’s a bunch of individuals that are doing each little piece and part. It’s really interesting to see the symphony come together and put a project together as a whole. I wanted them to be able to say, ‘Hey, where would I fit into this symphony? What instrument would I play?’”
Seguin High School construction technology teacher Kenneth Soefje said the experience was an excellent way for his students to visualize their curriculum.
“The students are getting first-hand knowledge as to what they are learning in the classroom, and they can make it relevant with the different aspects that they’ve learned in the classroom about employability skills and how different trades mesh together,” Soefje said. “This is a key part of helping nurture their want and desire to move forward into construction and trades in the future.”
The tour is just one of many outings that Soefje uses to expose his students to what they can expect after they walk the stage, Soefje said.
“It’s very convenient for us to have it (the construction project) here. We did do some tours with students last year with some other projects,” he said. “We had a tour on school buses and thing’s of that nature, but having it on campus worked out really good. We did an initial tour back when they were demoing the old stadium and got to see some of the underground work so we’ve had about 15 students tour through so far and we’ve got about 66 more that will start jumping in over the next couple weeks.”
Seguin High School sophomore Levi Galaviz, 16, said watching the development of the press box was particularly interesting. He said the tour has made him think deeper on a future career path in the trade.
“It’s pretty cool to be exposed to all of these different types of jobs that you can do,” he said. “I’m pretty young, and I just think it’s cool that there are a lot of things that you can do out here. This has opened my eyes to something I’m probably going to be interested in in the future.”
Along with the guided tour, speakers from F.A. Nunnelly will make their way to Soefje’s classroom for in-class presentations in the future, Soefje said.
“I come from a construction and contracting background 20 years prior to teaching so I can talk to them all day about it in the classroom, but for them to come out and actually see it is a key aspect for them to understand what we talked about versus what they see,” he said. “And they can also hear from other people that there’s a broad range of variety for them to choose from.”
