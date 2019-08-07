Concerning health care in America, with only a few isolated exceptions, the Republican Party has been inert to the bone, . . . if not completely reactionary. But it doesn’t have to be that way. It could become again the party of history-making visionaries. It could once again pick up the revered mantle of the nation’s greatest healer, Abraham Lincoln. Though our motives are usually misconstrued as selfishness, “incremental” libertarians like myself, as well as others from the center to the right, including most of those who already do the heavy lifting in filling the federal coffers, actually recognize that, near the center of our lives remains an inescapable involvement in the nation as a whole, a commitment to its general well-being and its future. That said, we understand that the time for real change in health care has come, even if it involves a new tax. Echoing Rahm Immanuel’s memorable quote, the present crisis in health care should not be wasted. Not on an attempt to move the American people toward more centralized, big government control, but rather to turn them homeward, toward their congenital American yearning for greater personal freedom and greater personal responsibility. But the reality on the rocky ground underfoot can no longer be ignored. With the inception of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare), which is really, at its core, only an extension of single-payer Medicaid well into the lower middle-class, the Republicans have, for the time being, been tactically outflanked and have surrendered the field.
Countless numbers of befuddled Americans caught in the middle are simply exhausted by the feckless, unending debate. But many others believe that this massive new intrusion into their lives at least attempts to address the more offensive aspects of the existing free market (so-called) in health care insurance and health care delivery. And the rest, in their helplessness and desperation, would rather just imagine the cup to be half-full and so move on. Faced with this confusion and formidable political upslope, what’s to be done by the Republicans, still in control of the Senate and so, in the end, still responsible for outcomes?
Simply this: put forth a very specific bill, a defined Republican alternative to ObamaCare. Make it simple, comprehensible, and elegant, but also overarching and revolutionary, with plenty of clarity and detail. Then stick to it, even if it involves modest new taxes (which luckily would, in part, replace some old ones!). What new bill? Paul Ryan’s Patient’s Choice Act is a good beginning, . . . but with these “minor” enhancements:
1. Vouchers of varying value (OK, like ex-Speaker Ryan did, let’s just call them “subsidies” or “credits”), based solely on age, sex, and location, would be provided to all Americans (even the wealthy, because there aren’t that many of them!) with which to purchase health care insurance, providing universal health care access without any coercive mandates. What’s good here? Every citizen would be treated exactly the same, undercutting the enduring marketability of class envy and class hatred in political atmospherics. These subsidies could be redeemed only in the private sector, but for any type of elective, consumer-driven insurance: basic, catastrophic, supplemental, group, or even individual HSA’s. Necessary public and private agencies would also be set up to advise the public on evolving market options.
2. These subsidies would be funded by a new federal tax based, like the payroll tax, on gross income before deductions. However, this tax could possibly be a deductible expense for other federal income taxes, softening the blow. What’s good here? The tax would be a simple flat tax designed solely to generate the necessary revenue, but that would also conveniently buttress in the minds of all Americans not only our common vulnerability to ill health, but also the common value we all place on good health, regardless of our individual economic situations. Also, the universally disseminated receipts from a new “Baker Institute” carbon tax could be used to help defray in part this healthcare tax, as could any other appropriate source of funding. Income-taxed entities which make less than a certain amount would be exempt from the tax.
To be Continued next week...
