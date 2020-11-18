After three decades, Seguin football fans now hear a new voice booming “Here come the Matadors!”
Long-time announcer Ron Heinemeyer recently stepped down as the voice of Matador Stadium after 33 years on the mic. On Friday, Seguin ISD recognized Heinemeyer’s tenure with an on-field presentation emceed by Matador head coach Travis Bush during the homecoming football game.
Looking back to the very beginning, Heinemeyer recalls how he got his start on the mic.
“It was kind of an unusual situation,” he recalled. “I’m certainly not an announcer or a radio man or anything. They were in need of somebody to announce a playoff football game, and they came and asked me if I could do that and I said, ‘no, not really.’”
Persistence wore Heinemeyer down, and he eventually took the box, albeit, not alone.
“They wanted me to, so I got somebody that knows football and announcing, and I invited him to come with me,” he said. “Nevertheless, I did it and it worked out pretty good, and it kind of picked up from there.”
Following the 40-year tenure of legendary announcer Roger Erck, Heinemeyer said his 33 years were nothing short of a pleasure. It was with the entrance of the new Matador Stadium and the changes that came with it that persuaded him to make the personal changes to match.
“I don’t think I’m old, but I’m over 80 and it’s time for me to step aside,” he said. “The thing is that, after I did that first game, I had already been thinking about giving it up, retiring, stepping aside and I figured that was the ideal time to do it.”
Heinemeyer is retiring from the microphone, but not from cheering on the home team from the bleachers as a Matador fan. He plans to attend as many games as possible.
“I love Seguin,” he said. “I think Seguin is fortunate. We have taken the necessary steps to making it a good situation. It’s a good community for fans. The fans are very loyal and supportive. You can’t say that for all districts.”
He also had a few people who made his time in the box something to cherish forever.
“I loved what I was doing, the way it turned out, everything was great,” he said. “I have to say thank you to the school district, to the high school, to the athletic department, to the fans, and above all of it the football players themselves. They’ve just been the support I’ve needed to do what I was doing. And I did enjoyed it.”
As for the newest announcer for the Matadors, Darryl Smithey?
“I think he’s doing well,” he said, chuckling. “In time, I know he’ll do even better!”
