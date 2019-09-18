All four area volleyball teams were in action last Friday, with Seguin getting a crucial district win, Navarro getting its first, Marion winning, and Lifegate taking its first loss of the season.
Seguin
The Lady Mats got a crucial district win after a brutal schedule had them playing the top three teams in the district in their first four games.
The win over Harlandale came in a grueling five sets, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 20-25 and 15-8. Seguin moved to 2-3 (12-18 overall) in district play with three games left in the first half of the district season.
“We definitely decreased in our hitting errors and that was huge in the match,” head coach Kristi Stanley said.
Julianna Harrington and Leslie Muenchow had 14 kills each, while Riley Brittain and Taylor Bode contributed with 10 and nine, respectively.
“Just having four people kind of in the same rate on kills balances our offense a little bit better, so that when they move to the back row, there is somebody else that’s going to put the ball away,” Stanley said.
The Lady Mats got great defensive efforts from libero Amasti Canales, who had 26 digs, Riley and Reese Brittain (18 and 16 digs) and Brinley Beicker, who contributed with 16.
“We knew we were going to have to play great defense against them, they’re a very quick defensive team,” Stanley said. “Our defense did a great job of getting to balls, reading the court well and giving extra effort to get to balls.”
With three games left in the first half of district, Stanley says its coming down to the wire for the Lady Mats playoff chances. The first four teams from district will make the playoffs.
“Being 2-3, we automatically have three teams above us and they take the top four,” she said. “Almost every match is a must win for us right now.”
Seguin had a bye last night, and travels to McCollum on Friday.
Lifegate
Lifegate traveled to Annapolis on Friday, and fell for the first time this season in four sets, 19-25, 25-20, 21-25 and 22-25.
“It was a nail-biter in four,” head coach Jinny McCulloch said. “In the fourth set, we were actually down 10-0, so we definitely made some improvement and showed some grit in that last set to only lose by three.”
Offensively, Gracie Peters led the team in kills with 10 on the night, while Sarinna Skrzycki had 6 aces. Defensively, Kayla Hallmark had 11 digs, with Hanah Osborne getting 10.
Lifegate fell to 7-1 on the season with the first loss.
“One loss doesn’t define you,” McCulloch said. “We did have some serve and service receive errors, so there’s always work to do.
“Everybody picked a night to have a bad night as a unit. Collectively we’ll put our heads together, come into practice, get educated and get back to it. We didn’t set out for an undefeated season, we set out for a championship season.”
Marion
The Bulldogs got a four-set, non-district win over Luling, 25-19, 20-25, 22-16 and 25-15.
The Bulldogs improved to 13-11 overall with the win.
Luling had to forfeit the third set at 22-16 when a player got injured, and they did not have enough players to finish the game.
“They had a player go down and they were out of players, so they had to forfeit that set,” head coach Taylor Creamer said. “They had to go put on new jerseys, having only one girl left on the bench and she was the libero.
“I guess they felt like that was the best option. We were doing really well when it happened, and while you never like to see anyone go down, we definitely had the momentum when it happened.”
The Bulldogs won the fourth set handily.
“We went out and got our business done,” Creamer said.
Lizzie Abrameit was everywhere on the court for the Bulldogs again, getting six kills, 14 assists, five digs and four aces.
“She’s always a big presence on the court,” Creamer said. “She keeps the energy up and the momentum rolling.”
Defensively, Hayley Mabee, Madison Doss and Ingrid Nava contributed with 11, 10 and nine digs, respectively.
Mabee returned to action after being out with an injury.
“She’s doing good and was back on the court on Friday,” Creamer said.
Marion hosted FEAST last night at Marion.
Navarro
The Lady Panthers are on a roll, and district foe Poteet was not going to stand in the way of the now 18th-ranked (TGCA) 4A team in the state.
Navarro won its first district game in three sets, 25-20, 25-16 and 25-15 to extend the win streak to 11 games and improve to 24-6 on the season.
“It was great that our program swept Poteet,” Blakeman said. “Pleasanton is going to be stronger, and we’re still trying to get healthy. We’re not 100 percent.
“The girls are doing a good job adjusting to the different line-ups due to injury and illness. Our main focus right now is trying to get everyone healthy.”
Madison McCaig and Berklee Andrews led the way offensively with seven kills each. Andrews and Ashley Gosch had six service aces each, while Carolyn Burch had three.
On the defensive side, libero Burch and Nelly Brumley had 12 and 10 digs, respectively.
