El Paso teacher brings message of ‘Why I Teach’ to Seguin ISD staff

Build relationships and inspire was the message Ricky Ramirez relayed to all of Seguin ISD’s staff on Monday.
During the annual convocation that welcomed teachers back to school, Ramirez, who served as the keynote speaker, reminded the audience of educators and staff to be intentional in their actions with students and that all of them — no matter their role on the campus or in the district — can make a difference in a child’s life.
“A kid shouldn’t walk by in the hallway and never be told ‘Good Morning,’” he said. “
Ramirez’s message of “Why I Teach” earned him recognition from TV host Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year.
The educator taught a pre-college program at a school in El Paso and was named El Paso School District’s Teacher of the year. However, district officials cut his position, but he hasn’t let that deter him from wanting to teach students and showing them how to overcome adversity.
“Because I was passionate, great things happened for me,” he said. “Because I never gave up on my kids, great things happened for me. Because I invested in relationships, great things happened for me — things like being noticed by Ellen DeGeneres. The crazy thing is I’m from the projects, I’m from government housing, I’m from food stamps and welfare, and I made it to Ellen DeGeneres. There are 10,000 other teachers that are way better than me, but they saw my passion.”
Ramirez said it took a family and a team of champions to help lay the path that he chose to become a teacher.
“Because I had these strict parents that didn’t give up on me, because I had these champions who saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself, I became a teacher,” he said. “I made it a mission to go back to El Paso, Texas, and do the same thing for kids that was done for me. I had the opportunity to show kids from my community, from my neighborhood, the Devil’s Triangle ... they can make it, and they can do it better.”
In his presentation, he talked about some of his student’s struggles and how through his work as a teacher, he was able to step up and be there for them whether it was to present them at their quinceanera or stand up for them on parent night at their athletic events.
“My big message is to invest into these relationships, to reach them before you teach them,” he said. “Sometimes, when you are investing into these relationships, you are going to have to learn about the culture. You have to learn about the family. You have to learn about the struggles. You have to humble yourself and allow yourself to take off the teacher badge and just be a human sometimes. Sometimes when you want to reach these kids, you have to drop down to their level and reach them where they are at.”
Those relationships save lives, Ramirez said.
“I want to inspire you to continue working on the relationships or maybe spark that flame again to focusing back on what matters,” he said. “Once you focus on relationships, everything else will fall into place like test scores and data. Your students are more than just a test score.”
He noted that Seguin ISD was already on the right track of creating a culture of family through its social media presence of #MatadorFamily.
“I think it is so cool that an entire school district considers themselves family,” he said. “… Everyone here at #teamseguin, and you come in contact with kids, you have the potential to impact a kid’s life for the rest of their life. You guys are more than just #TeamSeguin; the relationships that you are building you’re more like the dream team.”
Following the tragic events in El Paso, Ramirez said he witnessed the power and strength of a community through the movement #ElPasoStrong.
“We came together as a community, as a family, as a team and we built each other up,” he said. “When you are El Paso Strong, you are nice to people, you’re compassionate, you’re respectful, you give without expecting anything in return. You build each other back up.”
He encouraged the Seguin ISD staff to embrace the movement and make it their own.
“What you guys are doing here in Seguin is showing me that #TeamSeguin is #SeguinStrong,” he said. “I would be honored and humbled if you guys adapted #SeguinStrong. Any time someone in your community does something nice for someone, #SeguinStrong. Any time someone is compassionate towards others, #SeguinStrong. Any time you have a great day just building a kid back up, #SeguinStrong.”
Ramirez’s message coincided with that of Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez, who reminded the staff that together they can make a difference, it just takes time.
“As we embark on another school year, let us not underestimate the power and influence of teamwork,” he said. “The work that we are doing, that is outlined in our strategic plan is going to take everyone coming together and channeling the efforts to execute the goals that we have set for Seguin ISD. We will display true grit, we will remain focused on our goals and the strategic plans, and we will lean on our faith that stems from our core values that anything is possible when we are working as a unit, as #TeamSeguin.”
The work the district has started is only the beginning, Gutierrez said.
“This is the start of our second year of our strategic plan. Our sturdy foundation has been set and is ready to be built upwards,” he said. “Last year’s overall STAAR performance does not define Seguin ISD. This is just one data set amongst other highly impactful forms of assessment. Rome wasn’t built in a day, but I can guarantee you that in Seguin ISD we are laying bricks every hour.”
The event included the friendly spirit competition, which was named in honor of former Seguin High School teacher Jack Lee, who died earlier this week.
Patlan Elementary representatives earned the Jack Lee Spirit Award for their display of school spirit.
