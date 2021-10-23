Coach Rodney Hayden, age 80 of Seguin, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021. A public memorial service will be planned at a later date. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
