The pandemic has put a halt on many things, but child abuse is not one of those.
TruLight127 Ministries is working to open its doors to about 17 more children this month as founders prepare two new homes on the organization’s 10 acre property. The homes at the site known as the Youth Village already house 20 kids from different walks of life.
There is an overwhelming need for groups of siblings seeking emergency shelter, Founder and CEO of TruLife Youth village Sondra Ajasin said. Even when they had a few kids that were able to find the accommodations, the shelter filled to capacity within 24 hours, she said.
“We have an influx of calls and emails for kids that need homes,” she said. “These kids have been hurt and abused and now are being separated from each other because nobody can say yes to groups…We decided that we need this and we need this now.”
After conception of the first home last October, the Youth Village has almost always been at capacity. As part of their special license, they can house kids seeking emergency refuge for up to 90 days and allows for more longterm shelter if needed, Ajasin said.
“We have some kiddos who came on Oct. 3 when we took our first kids and are still here because they still need us,” she said. “They’re older teenagers and it’s harder for them to find homes…We have that unique opportunity to be able to hang with these kids long term if we need to.”
The idea to add more space to their already at-capacity residence was a decision Ajasin said she prayed over hard. After putting out feelers and sending cost surveys throughout the community, Ajasin’s prayers were answered when an anonymous donor stepped forward to pay for the complete installment of two additional residencies. After visiting with multiple mobile home businesses, Palm Harbour Homes stepped up to the plate and knocked it out of the park for TruLight127.
“They could’ve just sold us and let us go but they worked as a community,” Ajasin said. “They heard the story and understood the need. The general manager said ‘this seems like a crisis to me’ and I couldn’t have agreed more. Kids are getting turned away because we don’t have places for them.”
TruLight 127 have a license hearing on Aug. 20 to confirm the addition of adding 17 kids to their capacity, so they are following a tight deadline to have the accommodations prepared, Ajasin said. It took less than the anticipated time for delivery of two single-wide mobile homes, and in the coming weeks crews are hard at work assembling and gathering items to turn the buildings into homes, she said.
“We’re all about the quality of care out here, not just housing 37 kids,” Ajasin said. “We want to be able to offer them the quality of life they deserve.”
None of this would have been possible without support from the community, Ajasin said, adding that they’ve seen an outpouring of support from the companies working on getting the houses assembled to the fulfillment of the organization’s Amazon wish lists. On Ajasin’s Facebook birthday fundraiser the community gave more than $5,000, all of which went to the new homes.
With backing from family, friends, neighbors and strangers, TruLight 127 is able to offer many opportunities for the children in their care, Ajasin said.
“With the community’s support, we took the kids to a secluded beach trip a few weeks back. We kept them safe and they had the best time,” she said.
TruLight Youth Village is always looking for volunteers, Ajasin said. Even if someone is not in a place to foster or adopt, there are still many ways to give back to the children. Volunteers are needed for things like organizing the supply shed, and businesses are encouraged to reach out to work with them, Ajasin said.
To learn more about volunteering with TruLight Village, visit TruLight127.com . To give directly, text “TruKids” to 41444.
“When God steps in it’s kind of cool,”Ajasin said. “You just meet up with the right people at the right time, and everything comes together.”
