It was a top-level battle in which the state-ranked No. 14 Runnin’ Lady Panthers dropped the regional quarterfinal match to No. 3 Fredericksburg.
Navarro faced the Billies on Thursday night, falling in a 63-42 game at Northside gym.
Led by a powerful, young roster, Navarro played the only way they know how: until the very end.
Down by 20 or more points for most of the game, the Lady Panthers did not let the Billies get an easy win over them, which is something head coach Darrell Harborth admired.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” he said. “I know they’re always gonna fight til the end and battle, they’ve done it always, all their careers. Junior high and so on, and they did it again tonight. I’m super proud of their effort that they put out there.”
Fredericksburg matched Navarro’s pace from the start, and after five three’s and a strong full-court press defense Fredericksburg held a lofty 21-2 lead at the turn of the quarter.
The Billies sat atop the rankings throughout the entire season, and Navarro Harborth said they played like he expected.
“They did what I thought they would for the most part,” he said. “I was hoping they’d miss a few shots and it wasn’t meant to be there on that aspect, and I was hoping to run that one-three-one and get out to those shooters a little bit. They just moved the ball extremely well and got open shots, and when they’re open they knock ‘em down usually.”
Navarro found its footing in the second quarter, led by Laylin Sturm who put away nine of the team’s 17 points in the first half. Tatum Harborth also found her rhythm and put up five points in the second quarter. Ryanne Hepp nailed a layup underneath to put the final two on the 35-17 halftime score.
Julia Bumguardner, Berklee Andrews, Haileigh Ortiz and Sienna Kramer all contributed in the Panthers’ successful second half, but an established lead built by the Billies proved too much and Navarro fell.
Season long playmaker Laylin Sturm led as she has the entire season, picking up 20 in the final game of her sophomore campaign.
“Laylin had a great game tonight,” the Navarro coach said. “She shot it well. She had 20 or so and we needed every point just to keep it in there. She’s a great athlete and she’s getting better and better on the basketball floor. I’m proud of what the kids did, it’s a downer right now but I’m excited for the future.”
Despite the stinging loss that comes with the end to a great season, Navarro has a lot to look forward to as only one senior is graduating this spring. With Ortiz hitting the game-winner in the second-round match as a defining moment of this playoff run, Darrell said he hopes his team will learn from its departing teammate.
“[Ortiz] is under-sized playing post, but she battles,” Darrell Harborth said. “She guarded a 6-foot-1 girl tonight, she’s going to push, shove and do whatever she can…I’m just proud of her for her four years, she turned out to be a super young lady and I look forward to what she does in the future after she graduates.”
Darrell said his team talked about what it will take to beat Fredericksburg should it be presented in the next playoff run, and there are already high hopes for the next season.
“[Fredericksburg] is going to be extremely good next year and I talked to them that we could run into them again, and we want to use this as fuel for the fire,” the coach said. “It’s still gonna take super stuff for us to take care of business there and we’re going to have to work hard to get a little better.”
