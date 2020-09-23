After years of believing the slow wheels of justice were spinning in her family’s favor, a San Antonio woman said she and her relatives felt disgraced when they learned the suspect in their loved one’s disappearance was set free.
What hurt more is they found out a full 18 months after charges were dropped in the case and had to learn from a friend, not someone from the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office, where the case was being prosecuted.
“That was like a smack in the face to everybody,” said Joann Zepeda, whose niece Sarah Gaitan went missing in 2015, before investigators found her remains in a field near Marion. Her ex-boyfriend was arrested in connection with the case. “Then to find out this happened a whole year ago and we’re just now finding out.”
A farmer plowing his field discovered Gaitan’s remains in 2016 in Guadalupe County. Dental records and DNA confirmed the remains belonged to the mother of four; however, the cause of her death remains undetermined.
“The difficult part was working with Sarah’s remains,” said Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigator Sgt. Zachary McBride. “We didn’t find any clothing or anything else like that. We just didn’t have anything physical to go on.”
Deputies identified Gaitan’s boyfriend Willie Ray Wanzo as the last person to have seen her alive. A grand jury handed up a two-count indictment against Wanzo in September 2018 on one count each of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair human corpse and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, according to Guadalupe County court documents.
About five months later in February 2019, representatives of the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office had the charges against Wanzo dismissed. The family didn’t find out about the dismissal until this month, Zepeda said, more than 18 months after Wanzo’s charges were dropped.
Around Gaitan’s Sept. 11 birthday, her brother was feeling down and talking to a friend who told him that online court records showed the county attorney dropped the charges, Zepeda said. No one from the office notified the victim’s family, she said.
“My blood boiled,” Zepeda said. “I felt like they didn’t even have the common decency. I cried, I was upset, I just didn’t see that they valued her life.
“I didn’t see they valued her as a person.”
Patton Zarate, assistant county attorney, was prosecuting the case. He offered a very limited statement on the case.
“The reason it was dismissed is because we didn’t have sufficient evidence to move forward on the case,” Zarate said.
There is a possibility that more could come of the case, McBride said. Evidence sometimes comes in related to the case and detectives parse through all of it, he said.
Just because the initial charges were dismissed doesn’t mean all options are off the table, McBride said.
“It’s still an open and active case,” he said. “The active part of it is there’s still stuff at the (Department of Public Safety) lab we get back on occasion. ... As far as open on the case, we’ll take a look at them as things come in.”
Gaitan’s family members were disappointed with the county attorney’s office’s handling of the notification, Zepeda said. They are frustrated that the office doesn’t seem to be doing more to get justice for their loved one.
Personally, she refuses to give up, Zepeda said. She wants to push for more information to be exposed and hopes that someone possibly involved or who knows something comes forward.
“I’m hoping that getting the media involved, that person who knows more will tell it,” Zepeda said.
