The pandemic has halted many events this year, including the annual Badges, Bikes and Tykes Picnic, which was slated for the middle of May.
The Seguin Police Department and Seguin Fire Department, who jointly host the event, rescheduled the gathering for a later date.
But as the spread of COVID-19 continued, they decided to cancel the event for this year.
Disappointed they would not be able to enjoy an afternoon of fun with children from the area, the first responders have opted to find another way to connect with the children.
They’re hosting the 2020 Badges, Bikes and Tykes Poster Contest. Children 18 years old and younger are invited to participate in the contest, Seguin Police Lt. Mike McCann said.
“With COVID, we can’t host our usual event, so what we have come up with is a poster contest — ‘Show Your Day as a Seguin Police Officer,’” he said. “We want to see what our kids think they will look like as a police officer and show us what your day would look like.”
While some of the interactions that children have with the police are negative, McCann said the department wants the children to have some positive experiences as well.
“One of our mission statements is to create relationships between our community and ourselves, especially with the children,” he said. “So often children only deal with officers when something bad is happening — a family member is being arrested or pulled over on a traffic stop. We want to remind them that we are hear to help them. If you have a problem, if you are hurt, if you are lost, if you need help, we are here to help.”
There will be seven age divisions — toddlers, 2 to 4 years old, 5 to 8 years old, 9 to 10 years old, 11 to 12 years old, 13 to 14 years old and 15 to 18 years old.
The departments are awarding bicycles to the top three boy and top three girl winners from each division.
Posters should be 14-inches by 22-inches — half the size of a standard poster board — and each must be an original work of art by the child. Parents may help the toddlers.
“They are about $0.99 at the store or if you can’t get one, we have some poster boards and colors that parents can come pick up from us,” McCann said. “Or if the mom is working and can’t drive you up here to pick it up, we can deliver them to you. Once you draw yourself, you can drop them off or we can come pick them up.”
Poster contest rules are on the Seguin Police Department’s Facebook page, as well as flyers. Each officer will have flyers in his or her patrol car and if parents or children see an officer, they’re encouraged to flag them down to get one.
The contest is now open and the deadline to submit a poster is 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28. Posters can be dropped off at the police station or if need be, parents can arrange for the posters to be picked up by calling 830-379-2123. Judging will take place Thursday, Oct. 1 and the department will announce the winners Monday, Oct. 5.
“We are very excited to do this since we can not get together for Badges, Bikes and Tykes,” McCann said. “This is still a way for us to engage with the kids and for the children to get involved.”
