Guadalupe County commissioners are looking for ways to rid themselves of a house with nowhere to go.
Hoping to remain transparent, the court discussed ways of removing the old house the county has tried to rid itself of for weeks, including allowing a commissioner to take ownership.
The old house at 2700 N. Guadalupe St. was abandoned and left up to the county to demolish. When no one bid at auction to purchase the structure, Precinct 2 Commissioner Drew Engelke offered to remove the building at no cost to the county.
“I had an interest initially in the old house. I have an old house,” he said Tuesday. “If any of you have seen ‘The Money Pit,’ that’s been my life the last 15 years. I’ve always had an interest in the old house. I hate to see it destroyed.”
Engelke wanted no calls of impropriety or special treatment for him if he took the house. He wanted the county to go through the process of trying to find a buyer before he made his intentions known.
The county went through the process, Purchasing Agent Jeff Coleman said. His office sought buyers for the house as well as two abandoned mobile homes elsewhere in the county, Coleman said.
“The court approved and we solicited bids to sell all of these three structures,” he said. “On Dec. 15, we released the invitation to bid to a list of 172 vendors we thought would bid on it.”
No one responded, Coleman said. He advertised the sale in the Seguin Gazette, held onsite visits and listed the property on the county’s regular auction, but still no interest.
Demolition and removal seemed the only natural next steps for the properties, County Judge Kyle Kutscher said.
“I know we’ve gone through all the necessary and required processes to try to sell these properties,” he said. “I didn’t expect a whole lot but we wanted to go through this process because now we’re going to have the difficult conversations of what it will take to demolish and remove these structures.”
The court discussed possible costs of up to about $8,000 to have someone tear down and haul off the old house. That’s when Engelke expressed his interest, offering to remove the structure in an acceptable time range as is customary for the county, Engelke said.
“I’m willing to get rid of the old house on my own, no cost to the county,” he said.
Assistant County Attorney Robert Etlinger said he found no statutory reason or a conflict of interest that stops Engelke from taking the house, which is in such bad shape that it is immovable.
While commissioners expressed concern county residents might think the arrangement smells of closed-door dealings, the assistant county attorney scoffed at the thought.
“It does not fit the statutory provisions of conflict of interest,” Etlinger said. “There’s one thing for them to complain, but what are they going to complain about? Would you rather see the county spend $8,000 for demolition than get it done for free?”
The court took no action on the agenda item, but decided to talk more about it at the next regularly scheduled meeting. Taking the time should allow any other person interested in the old house to come forward to express their wishes. The delay also gives the purchasing department time to seek bids for demolition and removal of the mobile homes.
In other business:
• Commissioners agreed to a contract for more than $2.5 million worth of a construction addition/renovations at the Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 offices. Commissioners Court previously chose Seidel Construction LLC as the construction manager at risk for the project and, at Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting, agreed to a contract to pay Seidel up to $2,572,637.92.
Officials are in the midst of planning a complete overhaul at the office, which JP 1 Darrel Hunter has said is far too small for his needs. Construction could begin as early as the end of this month.
