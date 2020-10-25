The annual Holiday Parade and Sip ’N Stroll events are a go, albeit a little differently this year.
With the concerns of keeping the spread of the coronavirus down, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department opted to take a different route for the annual holiday events, including a static parade, Seguin Parks and Recreation Director Jack Jones told city council during a recent meeting.
“My staff came up with the idea that instead of the parade being in motion and spectators are on the sidelines watching, the parade will be stationary,” he said. “They’ll be parked, and spectators can be safe in their vehicles driving through the parked parade and seeing their friends and families, their kids and things like that.”
The parade’s day and time will remain the same, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3, the first Thursday after Thanksgiving, but Jones said the location will change.
Parade entries will line up along the drive through Starcke Park East, allowing spectators a way to view all of the floats as they navigate along, Jones said.
Organizers anticipate about 1,000 vehicles to attend the festivities, Jones said.
Signs will direct vehicles to the Boenig Street entrance of Max Starcke Park to help with traffic flow. They’ll travel east on River Road and through Max Starcke Park under the Austin Street overpass and onto Starcke Park East through the display.
“We can release [the patrons] to go into Starcke Park East about 20 to 30 cars at a time to where it’s not as congested,” Jones said.
Jones hopes the stationary parade is only temporary, but he and his staff believe it is the safest way to move forward.
“Hopefully, next year, we’ll get back to everybody gathering again for the Sip and Stroll and Holiday Parade,” he said. “But this year, we have COVID, and we still think it’s important to celebrate the holidays but in a little different way to make sure everyone is [safe].”
In the past, the parade has hosted more than 80 participants. However, this year some may not return, Jones said.
“We probably can’t do horses this year, but we anticipate about 50 entries,” he said. “If we have more interest, we can certainly put them in Starcke Park West because we already have cars going through there anyway.”
Jones expects to see a lot of familiar faces participate in the event.
“[We expect] a lot of displays in vehicles and maybe a couple marching bands performing and stuff like you normally would in a parade, but they’ll just be stationary,” he said.
Rows of police vehicles will greet event-goers for a final display in honor of this year’s parade marshals, Jones said.
“The city council float will also be toward the end, but at the very end will be Santa Claus and hopefully [Seguin Fire Department Fire Chief Dale] Skinner’s old fire truck,” he said.
The city’s Main Street Program is also changing the recipe for the annual Cocoa Sip ’N Stroll event, Seguin Main Street and CVB Director Kyle Kramm said.
During a meeting with Main Street staff and the event planning committee, the group decided to still sell the keepsake mugs and cocoa mix, and offer a mixture of open houses each weekend in December for community members and guests to visit the stores, Kramm said.
“We came to the conclusion that there’s no way to really hold a traditional Sip ’N Stroll,” he said. “Instead of doing one big night of hot cocoa, there will be four different stores offering hot cocoa throughout downtown as a way to still encourage people to shop.”
The cocoa mugs and cocoa mix go on sale beginning Monday at participating downtown businesses.
