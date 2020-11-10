State officials again have changed the way they send COVID-19 update information for Guadalupe County officials to disseminate to the public.
The change affects how Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder’s office will update a chart he posts regularly online to inform everyone of the county’s COVID-19 numbers. Texas’ Department of State Health Services added a new category: probably active.
“What that means is they’ve been tested, they are confirmed positive but they aren’t in that active category because they’re in that 14-day period” between infection and recovery and/or haven’t been confirmed by an epidemiologist, Pinder said.
DSHS has changed its reporting in the past. In the months since the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed, the department has added a probable category of those infected as well as a to-be-determined category among other shifts.
While the information is important, dealing with continual changes from the state makes informing the local public exasperating, Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher said.
“The challenging part and somewhat frustrating part on the county’s side is trying to make good decisions … based on numbers that continue to change,” he said. “I agree it’s good to have an indicator in a numeric form to say what is the potential threat that is out there.”
It is a problem to have state officials keep changing the data sets and the way they are delivered, Kutscher said. Plus, he said, some of the current categories don’t make sense.
Testing and confirmation of results have improved since the disease’s onset. Health workers know and can inform patients within a day or two whether a person is positively infected, so “probable” categories are unnecessary, the judge said.
The changes hamper the credibility people in the public lend to the information, Kutscher said.
“The most aggravating part on my side is it bleeds over to the county losing credibility because we’re putting out state numbers,” he said, adding that the main focus in the county is supporting the hospital, nursing homes, schools, businesses and others in the local community. “Stay strong, we’ll continue to work through it. I think things are headed in the right direction.”
Pinder delivered a COVID-19 update Tuesday morning at a regular Guadalupe County Commissioners Court meeting. He provided confirmed active case numbers across the county.
Two cases were in the Guadalupe County section of New Braunfels and four each were confirmed in Cibolo and Seguin, Pinder said. The portion of Schertz in the county had five confirmed cases while there were none in Marion and Selma, he said.
The unincorporated areas of the county had nine confirmed cases, Pinder said.
Another round of state-provided, free testing is on its way, he said.
Guadalupe County residents and others may visit an upcoming COVID-19 testing site in Cibolo, Pinder said. Tests will be administered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday on a first come-first served basis at Niemietz Park, 618 FM 78 in Cibolo.
The event could end before 4 p.m., depending upon when all of the available tests have been used, Pinder said. Those requesting testing need not be exhibiting symptoms of the disease and no pre-registration is required at the walk-up site.
Onsite registration closes at 4 p.m., he said.
For more information, contact Pinder’s office at 830-303-8856.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.