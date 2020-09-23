"Texas Republicans sue to stop Gov. Greg Abbott's extension of early voting period during the pandemic" was first published at www.texastribune.org/2020/09/23/texas-republicans-greg-abbott-early-voting/ by The Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them – about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Seguin Gazette Assistant Managing Editor Dalondo Moultrie contributed to this report.