Marc Telles is an 18-year music education veteran who is taking the reigns as Seguin High School’s Band Director bringing with him a passion for the craft that goes as far back as he can remember.
Growing up in San Antonio, Telles always knew he wanted to become a band director and has worked to pursue that dream since his early teens, he said.
“I’ve always had a passion for this activity; I knew I was going to be a band director by the time I was in eighth grade,” Telles said. “In fact, I was voted most likely to become a band director. I would conduct kids practicing in middle school during lunches and stuff like that.”
To Telles, performing in a band is more than simply hitting the right tune.
“I care about seeing the impact that band has on students, not just in learning an instrument, but in teaching so many social skills that makes kids successful like leadership building, team building, focus, discipline, communication skills,” Telles said. “I enjoy seeing and working with kids, getting them better in that area.”
Telles’ experience has allowed him the opportunity to take home numerous awards within the programs he oversees and has even gone beyond the classroom to work as a conductor for a number of groups spanning the country.
“My program at Connally was in the top four of the area, and when I was at Harlington High School, we were at state matching contests multiple times,” he said. “As a conductor, I’ve conducted bands that have been successful at U.I.L. (University Interscholastic League). This past February, I was guest conductor for the Austin Symphonic, which is Austin’s longest-running community band.”
Telles will begin his work as band director in the summer. Before coming to Seguin, he served as the band director at Connally High School in Austin, he said.
“I have a little bit of history with Seguin,” he said. “When I was an undergrad at Texas State, my first teaching opportunity was a Saegert Middle School, and I was a private lesson teacher. I’ve had the opportunity to judge that region many times, and I’ve had a connection to Seguin for many years.”
Telles decided to make the transition to Seguin ISD because of the sense of community.
“What intrigues me about Seguin is that there’s always something special when the whole town can really behind one mascot,” he said. “That’s special for our band programs. It’s special for athletic programs, and it’s just special for a city in general.”
Under his leadership, Telles plans to expand upon the band program with a goal of offering students more opportunities to compete beyond the regional level, he said.
“When it’s ‘OneTown, One Team’ or ‘One Town, One Band,’ you have that support system that will encourage kids to be successful at a higher level,” he said. “I’m [also] really big on creating a band family for students and parents and the community to rally behind. I know how to teach kids how to play their instruments, but I also want them to know other skills that are gonna make them successful.”
Telles is filling the shoes of the Stan Mauldin, who headed up the Matador Band program for four years. Mauldin announced his retirement earlier this year.
“I’ve known of Stan’s (Mauldin) reputation for a long time, and I have a lot of respect for him,” Telles said. “We have a lot of mutual friends and colleagues, and I’m gonna utilize his insight. I value tradition, and I want to build on those traditions. I’m not here to change anything. I’m just here to do my best to make it better.”
