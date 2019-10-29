The Lifegate Christian Falcons got another outstanding game from quarterback Quinten Shelnutt, and rolled to a 66-19 mercy rule win over Mt. Carmel on Saturday.
The win puts the Falcons at 7-2 on the season, going into a big game this week with a potential matchup in the TCAL state playoffs, Texas Christian.
Lifegate scored on every possession but one in the contest, jumping out to a 42-12 halftime lead.
“We played really well,” head coach John Stout said. “There was only one series that they stopped us. Our defense played really hard at the beginning, then kind of let up a little bit.
“They scored a couple touchdowns and we had to come back from that.”
Shelnutt continued to add to his gaudy statistics this season, playing a near perfect ballgame.
The Falcon signal caller ran for 308 yards and seven touchdowns, while throwing for two more scores on 4-4 passing and 102 yards.
“He’s actual starting to come through and read the defenses,” Stout said. “I’ve been working with him on that, to where when he steps up to the line, before we snap the ball, he’s getting his reads right and going off those reads. It’s been helping him tremendously.”
Shelnutt’s big play of the game came after Mt. Carmel fumbled at the Lifegate one-yard-line, and the quarterback took over on the very next play.
“They were driving down to score on us and fumbled the ball,” Stout said. “We recovered it and the next play he popped it all the way down the sidelines.”
The 79-yard run and score is the longest possible on the 80-yard six-man football field.
Shelnutt also threw for two touchdowns, including a 40-yard strike to David Brewer and a 31-yard score to Zach McCulloch.
“David had a really good game,” Stout said. “He caught a couple of passes and was open a couple of other times, but Quinten just ran it and scored.
“Zach kept getting out in the middle and we saw that he was open. We kept our eyes on it and there was the one play we actually got it to him.”
Barson Schmidt contributed with 11 yards on three carries and caught one pass for 14 yards.
Shelnutt now has 37 touchdowns rushing for the season, while amassing 1687 yards on the ground. He’s thrown for another 741 yards with 10 touchdowns through the air.
The matchup this Friday with Texas Christian could be a preview to the TCAL playoffs, as Texas Christian is currently the No. 3 seed in the TCAL 2A standings.
“It’s potentially a playoff game,” Stout said. “It’s mainly about containing their speed. They have two kids that are really fast and we’ll just have to contain them and keep them from getting outside.”
Kickoff for Friday night’s game is 7 p.m. at Falcon Field.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
