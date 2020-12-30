Christmas came early for Dolores Hrachovy, as she was fitted for brand new hearing devices.
Hrachovy was selected for Estes Audiology office’s annual Gift of Hearing program.
Each year, all eight Estes Audiology offices take nominations for someone in the community to receive a free pair of devices.
Tara Pietsch nominated her mother after recognizing behavioral similarities she had before she was fit for her own set.
“We would ask her a question and unless you would look directly at her to get her attention, she doesn’t know you’re talking to her,” Pietsch said. “I just noticed that habits I had, she has. I would ask ‘can you hear me?’ and she’d say ‘what?’ I know what that feels like.”
The program is a long standing tradition with Estes Audiology, and every year eight people in Central Texas get a set of premium devices, Dr. Sara Burge said.
“It’s been many years that they have been doing it,” Burge said.
On the nomination form, Pietch described her mother having a kind heart and would give her last dollar away to someone in need. When finding out about the clinic picking her mother as the recipient, Pietch said it was an emotional day.
“She had no idea,” the daughter said. “We got the email and I cried more than she did. I videoed her reading the email, but I don’t think it clicked with her right away.”
At the fitting on Dec. 23, Dr. Burge explained that the devices they received were not quite what she and Hrachovy had decided on at their initial appointment, in the best way possible.
“We told the company that we ordered them from that this is a donation and they said, ‘oh, we’re just going to send you the premium,’” Burge said. “So you’re getting the top of the line ones. These are worth about $7,000, so you’re getting a pretty penny in your pocket.”
After spending a moment taking in the new sounds around her, Hrachovy put her feelings quite simply.
“It’s amazing. I guess it’s more than what I expected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.