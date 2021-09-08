Two area volleyball teams shared the spotlight on Friday night with their respective football teams, while the third added another district win on its record.
Coming off a tough loss against Boerne, the Navarro Lady Panthers (16-5) rebounded against Fredericksburg on Friday — claiming a three-set victory (26-24, 25-14, 25-18), while the Marion Lady Bulldogs (9-14) lost in straight sets against Devine (14-25, 13-25, 30-32).
The Seguin Lady Mats (15-10, 2-0) continued to remain undefeated in district play after defeating the Lehman Lobo’s soundly (25-13, 25-4, 25-15).
Navarro rebounds against Fredericksburg
While celebrating homecoming Friday, the Lady Panthers hosted and defeated Fredericksburg (26-24, 25-14, 25-18), after their heartbreaking loss to Boerne earlier in the week.
Elizabeth Williams featured all over the court for the Panthers. She tied with Hannah Rietz for kills at nine while also providing 14 digs and two aces.
Freshmen sensation Kate Wozniak led the team with 13 assists. Tatum Harborth tied with Williams with two service aces.
Helms, Wallace and Harborth held it down defensively for the Lady Panthers. Helms provided six blocks, while both Wallace and Harborth tied with 12 digs each.
The Lady Panthers went to the wire against the Boerne Greyhounds (28-26, 20-25, 21-25, 25-15, 10-15) on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Head coach Bernice Voigt said her team had to come out and fight back in the first set. That was evident as the Greyhounds had a late 24-22 lead over the Lady Panthers.
But in seconds, Navarro responded. Middle blocker Taylor Helms brought the Panthers within one after blocking a Bridgette Brock kill. Later, Berklee Andrews provided the go ahead point through an ace, bringing the score to 25-24.
Both teams added points in their next two possessions, providing another opportunity for the Lady Panthers to finally pull away with the first set. An opportunity that Terryn Wallace would not waste. Her ace the next possession was unable to be returned by the Boerne defense. Claiming the first set for Navarro 28-26.
After winning the first set, Navarro dropped the next two, while the fourth was “all Navarro” Voigt said. In the last and final set, Voigt highlighted the fact that her team struggled with passing during the match, with that being one of the main reasons why they were unable to pull out the overall victory.
Navarro will host Shiner High School at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Marion comes up short
The Bulldogs were unable to overcome a strong and resilient Devine volleyball team, dropping straight sets against the Warhorses (14-25, 13-25, 30-32). The loss was the second of the week for the Bulldogs, but they received a boost on offense with the addition of setter Kacee McLendon from injury.
The Warhorses jumped out to a 5-2 lead over the Bulldogs until a Jaslyne Williams kill brought the deficit down to two. Maggie Rudisaile would chip in moments later with a kill of her own, bringing Marion within one point.
However, the Devine offense proved to be too much for the Marion defense throughout the majority of the first set. The Warhorses held leads as high as seven points over the Bulldogs, eventually winning out 25-14.
Back-to-back aces by Hailey Halter at the start of the second set gave Marion an initial jump over Devine, but the Warhorses quickly regrouped and took ahold of the set.
Both teams sold out for the third and final set on Friday. A McLendon ace minutes in would tie things at 4-4, while an Ellery Twitero block moments later gave the Bulldogs the lead at 7-6.
The Bulldogs this time around never let the Warhorses get too far ahead; tying the score a handful of times throughout the set. In the closing minutes, Marion finally took the lead at 28 all after a Rudisaile kill led to a net violation committed by one of the Devine players.
But the Warhorses again proved to be a worthy foe. They quickly answered back and claimed the set at 32-30.
Marion kicks off the start of district play when they host Randolph at 5 p.m. Friday
Seguin perfect in district
The Lady Mats claimed their second district win of the season against Lehman on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Seguin had little to no issue against the Lobos, holding their district opponents to only 32 total points in the three-set match (25-13, 25-4, 25-15).
Both teams exchanged points early in the first set until Seguin jumped out to a 14-6 lead. With the help of Julie Kocian and Ashley Lingueno in attack with five and four kills, respectively, the Lady Mats pulled out the first match victory.
In the second set Seguin extended their lead as far as 11-1 against the Lobos. Their defense was a big factor in their performance, evident to the four points they allowed for the entire set.
Kocian and Ashlie Aguilar led the team with 11 digs each, while Kayla Ramon was third with seven. As a team the Lady Mats had eight total blocks.
The third set was a little more competitive between the two teams. The Lady Mats were only up 13-9 before an Abbie Leonard kill brought the game within three. However, the Seguin offense would go on another run, finishing out the set 25-15.
The Lady Mats travel to Buda Johnson on Friday. First serve is at 6:30 p.m.
