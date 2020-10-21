Marion resident Jacalyn Wilson Franke, her husband Keith, and their smooth fox terrier Piper have made big waves as one of the top dog dock diving teams in the country.
Born and raised in San Antonio, Jacalyn grew up surrounded by dogs. However, thanks to her father’s profession, Jacalyn’s bond with pups was different from most kids, she said.
“My dad was a dog trainer,” Jacalyn said. “And when I would go stay with him in the summers, I would pick up my dog training from my father. I always had a dog with me everywhere I went, and I grew up in obedience (work) with dogs and performance work with dogs, and I had always wanted to get into the dog show world.”
Jacalyn’s father shunned the idea of his daughter entering dog show pageants, as he believed canines up for display at shows are more for style than function, she said.
“It was true,” Jacalyn said. “They were dogs that looked beautiful standing still, and some of them could move, but dogs were developed to be companions for humans. …he was into training bomb dogs, narcotic dogs, stuff like that – working dogs.”
Jacalyn followed in her father’s footsteps training dogs – she eventually specifically bred and trained smooth fox terriers for search and rescue and other emergency-related functions.
Jacalyn joined a search and rescue task force based in Bryan-College Station. In 2005, the task force provided aid after Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans. There they rescued more than 330 dogs during their time lending aid, she said. Jacalyn’s efforts during Katrina got the attention of the Animal Planet television station, who ran a brief segment on her and her pups several years later, she said.
A difference of opinion led Jacalyn to separate from the team, but the transition led her to double down on dog showing, training and breeding.
“It was pretty devastating,” she said. “So, I went off on my own and still did dog showing and started doing agility with my dogs and selling puppies to people who did agility and before I knew, I had three of my dogs in the top 10 in the country in agility. But I wasn’t working them; other people were working them.”
Jacalyn eventually joined a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) in Dallas, where she and her terriers performed search and rescue duties along with various other disaster aid efforts.
Jacalyn also began diving deeper into the world of dog agility competition until she eventually discovered dock diving – an activity that her dog Piper proved a natural at.
“[Piper] loves it,” Jacalyn said. “I wanted her to be able to have something fun to do. I also wanted something that a husband and wife team could do…[but] I’ll tell you what it’s 100% the dog. My husband holds the dog, and I merely throw the ball.”
In dock diving, dogs compete by taking a running jump into a body of water from the edge of a dock. Dogs are judged on distance traveled and separated into various categories based on age, skill level, size and breed, Jacalyn said.
“Pipers biggest problem is she jumps about 2’5 feet from the dock,” she said. “If I could get her to jump from the edge of the dock, she would be jumping 20 feet real easy.”
When Piper walks the plank, she blows almost every other competitor out of the water, making Jacalyn, Keith and Piper a recognizable trio in the world of dock jumping, Jacalyn said.
“When I was in Houston, I’d take her to the dog park all the time, and all the parks in Houston have water features,” Jacalyn said. “Man, that dog would draw a crowd.… It’s heartwarming when people come up to you (and say) ‘we just love to watch your dog jump.’ It’s fun; you kind of feel like a celebrity. But really, it’s all her doing the work.”
At 13 inches long, Piper is ranked as the number three dog in the country, jumping within her breed for the breed standard with a total distance of 18 feet traveled once her paws leave the dock, Jacalyn, sad.
“In the breed standard, there are 17-inch dogs,” Jacalyn said. “So the 17-inch dog just made 19 feet this past week. He was at 18 feet, and Piper had him at 18 feet as well. The next dog is a 15-inch dog, and its at 18 feet. As far as all the lapdogs, she’s number 18, which there’s probably about 600 to 800 dogs in the lap division.”
Although she is a natural, Piper and Jacalyn train daily in their backyard doing various command and agility drills to prepare for shows and jumps, Jacalyn said.
In September, during Labor Day weekend Piper competed in a North America Diving Dogs competition in Rockport. Piper was unsurprisingly very successful in the jump qualifying for the national competition, Jacalyn said.
However, luckily for other teams heading to nationals, Piper, now at 7 years old, is slated to bare her own litter of pups and will sit the competition out, Jacalyn said.
“This is my last year to breed her before she turns 8,” Jacalyn said. “She was bred to a dog in Australia, and I took her over to Houston to have the surgical implant done. And there’s no way I can continue jumping her right now.”
Kicking her paws up has been rough for Piper, who loves being active, Jacalyn said. But once she has her litter, she will hop back in the pool to compete once again.
