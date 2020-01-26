The rhythmic beat of marching boots resonated in the Seguin High School Student Activity Center as more than 100 Naval Junior ROTC students strode in formation during the annual military inspection.
Donning their uniforms and freshly polished shoes, the students participated in various military drills and activities as part of the inspection.
“It’s something that we have when a [guest inspector] comes out to look at all the cadets’ uniforms, their military bearings, as well as administrative properties of our program,” NJROTC Lt. Cmdr. Bryan Robertson, senior naval science instructor at Seguin High School said. “So our uniforms are inspected, our supplies are inspected, and we will do a brief admin tour. It also gives the cadets an opportunity to do a presentation to the visiting inspector to practice their public speaking.”
Among those students is 16-year-old Seguin High School junior, Cadet Lt. Evalyn Cerna.
Cerna, who initially joined the program out of a need for a physical education credit, said the inspection is a daunting event as it counts towards an exam grade for the students.
“The inspection is something that we have every year where some scary Navy and Marine guys come in and scare us and ask us some questions,” she said. “It’s also very exciting to get together and just have a big hurrah. It’s fun because we all go around, show off our platoons, and it’s just amazing.”
Cerna said she was proud of her fellow NJROTC members performance.
“Today’s inspection went really well,” she said. “Everyone knew what to do and was very sharp, and I think the battalion looked good overall.”
Training for the annual inspection is a lengthy process, Robertson said.
“All of this is really a year-long evolution of preparation, but when we get about a month out from the program, we nail down specifics, so they have those areas really really squared away,” he said. “I am very impressed with what they have accomplished here today. They did better in some places than I thought they would, so I’m really happy.”
Among the myriad of activities, Robertson said his students did exceptionally well at marching drills.
“It really shows the teamwork that we’re promoting is working and that the kids are working together to get things done,” he said.
At the helm of the program was guest inspector Cmdr. Nicholas Gamiz of the Navy Recruiting District in San Antonio, who said Seguin High School students went above and beyond during this year’s event.
“Today’s inspection was incredible,” he said. “I’m really encouraged by the future of the students that are here. Doing something like this is an opportunity not only to develop themselves, but also to figure out what they’re going to do in the future. It was amazing to see the drills, and you could tell that a lot of practice went into it, mistakes were made, certainly, but I imagine that the progress has been remarkable since they started.”
