KARNES CITY — The almost annual postseason meeting of the Navarro Panthers and the Cuero Gobblers went down to the wire this year before the Panthers pulled out a 31-28 opening round playoff victory.
It was the seventh time in the last eight years that the teams have met in the playoffs. They have also clashed in the last three regular seasons, including a 42-21 win for the Gobblers earlier this year in Cuero.
This might have been the best game of the series. Both teams responded to the pressure of the contest with clutch plays at critical times. Just one turnover was committed in the game and penalties were not a major factor.
But unlike in seven of those previous nine meetings, it was Navarro (8-2) that found a way to grind out the victory. The Panthers came back after trailing by two touchdowns in the second quarter and by four points going into the fourth quarter to punch their Navarro head coach Rod Blount, who is now 7-2 in playoff games at the school, said his team “got a lot better tonight.”
“We came together as a team,” he said. “We got in tough situations and the kids stuck together and kept fighting and never got down. And they found a way to win.”
Cuero (5-6) burst out of the gates with a touchdown on their first play from scrimmage when receiver Exavier Durham took a jet sweep 70 yards for the score.
The Panthers answered quickly. On the initial snap of their next series, running back Brody Whitson charged through a hole in the left side of the line, collided with a blocker, and raced 63 yards to the Cuero 10-yard line. He put the Panthers on the board two plays later on a five-yard run.
The score remained knotted at 7 for the next 13 minutes. The Panthers twice failed to take advantage of good starting field position, missing a field goal on the second possession.
Cuero made the Panthers pay for their failure to capitalize by almost running them out of the stadium late in the second quarter. They scored on an eight-play, 77-yard drive with 4:12 left in the half.
On just the third play of Navarro’s next series, the Gobblers pounced on a fumble at the Navarro 30-yard line. It was the game’s only turnover and Cuero would not miss its opportunity to capitalize. They scored on the next play on a halfback option pass. The Gobblers were suddenly ahead 21-7.
The Panthers got the ball back with 3:01 remaining in the half and just one timeout left. They soon faced a third-and-10 from their own 31 and Cuero then used a time out in hopes of adding even more to their lead before halftime.
But Navarro would pick themselves up on that play and change the game. Running back Orlando Ortiz gained 20 yards on a draw to convert that third down. Then the Panthers put together a quick drive that culminated when Whitson slipped out of the backfield and down the sideline to snag a touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Billings with just 18 seconds left.
“That was the play of the game,” Blount said of the touchdown pass. “If we don’t get that, we probably don’t have a chance in the second half. Nick made a big time throw and Brody had unbelievable concentration looking it in.”
This was likely Whitson’s best game of the season. In addition to the big touchdown catch, he led his team with 121 yards rushing on 15 carries and on defense helped disrupt the Cuero attack.
The Panthers carried the momentum gained from that drive into the third quarter. Their defense held Cuero to a three-and-out on the opening series of the half. Then the offense went to work, driving 69 yards in seven plays. Running back Sam Muniga, whose 97 yards rushing in the game put him over 1,000 for the season, capped the drive with a 16-yard run to tie the game at 21.
Navarro’s defense again rose up and forced Cuero to punt on their next series from their own 38-yard line. The punter bobbled the snap and his kick was blocked by Brian Holmes.
That set the Panthers up at the Cuero 30-yard line. Their drive stalled at the Gobblers’ 14-yard line so the called in Sebastian “Rooster” Sneed, who then nailed his 18th career field goal to give his team their first lead of the night.
Cuero responded with an 11-play, 81-yard drive to regain the lead at 28-24 in the waning seconds of the third quarter.
The pressure was now on Navarro and that pressure hit the boiling point three plays later when they faced a third-and-16 at their own 24. They then executed a perfect play action fake that seemed to fool the entire Cuero defense, helping Billings find a wide-open Sam Muniga near midfield. The Gobblers chased Muniga down but not until he was at their 8-yard line, completing a 63-yard play when the Panthers needed it most.
Two plays later, running back Zeke Campos scooted into the end zone from the one-yard line and the Panthers had a 31-28 early fourth quarter lead.
Cuero put themselves in the position to answer on their next series when they quickly drove into Navarro territory. On a fourth-and-10 at the Panthers’ 35-yard line, pressure from Whitson made the Gobblers’ quarterback throw early. He hit his receiver on the sideline where defensive back James Brinsley stood him up near the first down marker. The measurement showed Cuero was just inches shy of the first down.
That would be the Gobblers’ only possession of the fourth quarter and their last of 2020. Showing the kind of football that they have become known for, the Panthers moved the ball down the field to eat the last 8:09 off the clock. The key play was a one-yard sneak from Billings on a fourth-and-one at midfield.
The win gives Navarro its ninth straight opening round victory. But it might have been the biggest of all those wins because it came over their old tormentors who had been playing very well late in the season.
The Panthers are now 3-0 this season and 6-0 since 2017 in games decided by four points or less.
They will now face the Raymondville Bearkats in a rematch from their meeting in the same round two years ago. The Panthers won that contest 35-27. The time and location for that game were not determined as of press time.
