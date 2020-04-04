In three days, cases of coronavirus in Guadalupe County propelled forward with 9 cases, some of which were deemed community spread.
Officials have also reported 6 people have recovered from the illness.
The latest updates had the Texas Department of State Health Services notifying the county of nine new cases — three on Wednesday, three on Thursday and three on Friday.
According to officials, all of the people are at home under self-quarantine.
Of the nine new cases, one had potential exposure risks on March 19 at the Seguin H-E-B and the Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union on State Highway 46, the release from the Guadalupe County Emergency Management Office said.
Two of the three new cases announced on Thursday were Seguin residents, city officials said. In a new release, it stated that one of the two was a travel-related case, the second was a community-spread case.
The two new cases brought Seguin up to four positive cases of COVID-19.
As of Saturday afternoon, Cibolo had eight positive cases, three of which are travel related, two from community spread, one from close contact and two are unknown.
Schertz had four confirmed cases — three in the portion of the city that resides in Guadalupe County. It’s unknown how many are travel-related or community spread.
There are two cases in New Braunfels city limits — the portion that is in Guadalupe County — one in Selma and six in the unincorporated area of the county.
In the county’s release, it showed that six people have recovered from COVID-19.
The other 20 remain in self-quarantine with mild symptoms, the releases read.
