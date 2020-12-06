A county commissioner, a former mayor and a hair stylist had a few tough decisions to make.
The unlikely trio were charged with judging and naming the best, ugliest and prettiest in the beard, mustache, goatee and nail competition at the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.
County Commissioner Greg Seidenberger, Professional Hair Salon owner Angela Billings and former Santa Clara Mayor David Mueller took their time investigating each beard for the Best, the Ugliest and one to name Father Time. They also got a close look at a pair of female deputies’ fingernails for the prettiest nails, all for a good cause.
Each year, Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke allows his male employees to grow beards or mustaches and the female employees to paint their nails and add a little decoration in October, November and December for a fee. All of the money raised goes to a pair of charitable organizations.
This year, Zwicke said his office raised $6,000 for the Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation’s Cancer Assistance Fund in two months.
“I’m proud of the numbers and the amount of money they put back into the community to allow them to have that beard for the month — or now, three months,” he said.
Guadalupe County Detention Cpl. Cody Greinke, who heads up the detention center’s participation, earned the Ugliest Beard Award this year.
Greinke admitted he used a little supplemental help to grow out the hair on his face.
“How did I grow this beautiful mane? Lots of care, lots of prenatal vitamins, Rogaine and just manliness,” he said.
Winning Best Beard for a third time was Deputy Travis Caddell, who may or may not have used some of his wife’s hair care products.
“I didn’t do the whole prenatal vitamin thing,” he said. “I kept it trim, used a little bit of hair spray here and there. My wife’s mad at me because I used a little bit of her hair conditioner.”
Caddell said he plans to take a different approach in next year’s competition.
“I probably won’t do best beard next year, I’ll try to do something else and give someone else a shot at it,” he said.
With several members of the department out of office, the trio of judges made a judgement call and awarded Best Mustache to a bearded member of the sheriff’s team.
“They decided that I had the best mustache,” Robert Gonzales, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s maintenance supervisor said. “I’ve always had facial hair — my whole life, even through the military. Doing this No Shave November, I let it grow out — everything.”
Gonzales has perviously earned the Father Time award, but he was beat out this year by Guadalupe County Detention Officer Brian Hickey. Originally from the north, Hickey said it doesn’t take much for him to grow the salt and pepper beard.
“I’m from up north, so we just generally grow a lot of hair,” he said. “We need insulation in Massachusetts, which is where I come from. I love growing a beard, and wish we could do it year round. We take what we get.”
Getting the ladies in on the competition aspect, the female deputies and detention officers were allowed to paint their fingernails. The sheriff’s policy dictates that women must wear clear nail polish; however, for charity, he waives the rules.
Cpl. Delane Barnes took home the title of Prettiest Nails for the second year in a row.
The corporal said she enjoys getting to do something a little different, as it offers up a conversation starter or an ice breaker when out on the road.
“This gives us a little fun to the job,” she said. “Whenever we go on a call, it’s almost a conversation piece to them. It distracts them from what’s going on.”
The annual competition fulfills a want Greinke’s had since he began working in the jail 12 years ago.
“On day two I was asking to have a beard,” he said. “I wrote letters and I know Sgt. White heads up the patrol side and we kind of teamed up and asked the sheriff.”
Zwicke admits he’s not a fan of facial hair in uniforms, but he bends when it’s for the right cause.
“The fun that these guys have here, because they know I’m a little old fashioned and a uniform and a beard don’t mix,” he said. “But when they brought it to me and said can we do it for the month of November, I said ‘yeah, let’s put a fee on it.’ They jumped in.”
The contest helps build morale among his department, Zwicke said.
“It also gives the guys … a break and they get to pick on one another,” he said. “I think it is good and it builds a good team. I’m happy with that. The number one deal is the end result of where the money goes when we put it back into the community to fight cancer, to help the Sheriff’s Santa program or a different organization.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.