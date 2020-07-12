The city has taken its first steps toward a $184 million wastewater treatment project.
City council approved a resolution to decommission the Walnut Branch Wastewater Treatment Plant and expand upon the Geronimo Creek facility in what officials are calling the largest, single capital project ever proposed.
The decommissioning and expansion will require the design and construction of a lift station at the Walnut Branch site and a nearly 3-mile double-barrel force main to convey the wastewater to the Geronimo wastewater facility for treatment, Water/Wastewater Utilities Director Timothy Howe said.
“It will also require the current project that’s underway to expand the Geronimo Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant [from] 5.54 million gallons per day to 12 million gallons per day,” Howe said. “All structures associated with the treatment process at the Walnut Branch site will be demolished. This cost does not include the pumping and piping necessary to continue the city’s reuse water program. However, staff is in discussion with its sole customer.”
The benefits of the project are vast and could positively impact generations of future city residents by ridding the odors associated with the treatment plant near downtown, as well as eliminating safety and flood risks, Howe said.
“The benefits I think are many,” Howe said. “One of the most important ones are the safety aspects of moving that plant out of the proximity of downtown. The treatment process requires the use of disinfecting chemicals and dechlorination chemicals. The city will also realize operation efficiencies and savings to operate one treatment plant versus two.”
Seguin is rapidly expanding, therefore, the need to build upon the city’s wastewater capabilities is not only necessary but inevitable due to the 75/90% rule mandated by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
“When a treatment plant reaches 75% capacity, you’re required to be in design for an expansion project,” Howe said. “And that’s what drove the initial design for the Geronimo Creek expansion. However, the city is experiencing so much growth [that] the need to expand Walnut Branch was imminent.”
The project will be paid for through Texas Water Development Board funding and will have little to no impact on ratepayers, Howe said.
“We had a rate plan that we put into effect last year, and it called for incremental increases as time goes on before this project was conceived,” Seguin Mayor Don Keil said. “Once this started and they started looking into the feasibility and the costs involved and all the efficiency to the system, it became apparent that we would not have to change that rate structure at all. So the ratepayers will be paying the same amount of incremental rate increases as they would have paid for with or without this [project].”
Seguin Assistant City Manager Rick Cortes said the project’s costs will be matched as the population of Seguin continues to grow.
“We’ve looked at impact fees, we’ve looked at new users, we’ve looked at everything else, and it just sounds like the perfect storm for us where we get to build this new plant and expand it,” he said.
Additionally, the city will allocate the funds slated for the initial expansion of the Geronimo Creek facility to the new expansion and deconstruction project, Howe said.
In the event that the projected growth of Seguin’s population plateaus in the future, the rates would require adjustments, Cortes said.
“If all of a sudden the growth stops, at that point, we’d have to look at what the rates are and factor those in,” he said. “The catch-22 is if we don’t do this now and the growth keeps coming, then ultimately it’s going to be more expensive to do it later on. So we either keep going forward as we’re going — the growth slows down, there is an impact. We don’t go forward, and the growth doesn’t slow down, then we affect growth automatically.”
However, the chance of the city’s growth suddenly falling below the projected numbers is highly unlikely, Cortes said.
“I want to emphasize that the numbers are very conservative, and we just looked at residential homes,” he said. “We didn’t look at any of the commercial establishments that would be above and beyond the additional revenue that would come in to help offset some of those costs.”
During the reading, Councilwoman Penny Wallace acknowledged the allure of the project; however, inquired about potential hurdles the deconstruction and expansion could face.
“There’s certainly going to be challenges with the project,” Howe said. “We have to operate two treatment plants during the construction and decommissioning and strategically transfer flow from one plant to another and time that when the shutdown of one and then the conveyance of the flow to the existing plant, so there will be challenges. The design of the plant is going to minimize the risk of things going wrong.”
Seguin resident Gary Vaughan suggested the council wait to hear community feedback before making a final decision, including hosting forums with council members and staff to discuss the project.
“There’s never been a bigger project that I’m aware of in Seguin’s history,” Vaughan said. “So I’m suggesting for the betterment of everybody that we ought to have a little more public buy-in to the decision.”
The motion to approve the first reading of the resolution was made by councilman Jeanette “Jet” Crab and seconded by councilman Ernest Leal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.