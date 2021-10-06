Berkley, Buddy, Spice and all of the other cats and dogs at Seguin Animal Services received a blessing and a prayer from St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church’s Father Stephen Shortess.
In celebration of St. Francis of Assisi, Shortess visited the city’s animal shelter on Monday and gave the canines and felines a little boost with a blessing and a prayer.
“The animals are God’s creation to inhabit the skies, the earth and the seas,” he said in his prayer. “They share in our lives. They have a part in our lives. St. Francis of Assisi recognized this when he called the animals — wild and tame — his brothers and sisters. Remembering Francis’ love for these brothers and sisters of ours, we ask God’s blessing on these animals and that they may find a home.”
Shortess said he wanted the church to following in the steps of Francis of Assisi by caring for all creatures, and in this case, hopefully helping them find a new home.
“We just wanted as a church to live in his memory and his sainthood and come and share in life with these animals and bless them and pray for them,” he said. “We hope they find a home and be loved just as Francis loved the animals.”
Seguin Animal Services director Shelley Lutz was thrilled to have Shortess pay the shelter and the critters a visit.
“I think this was absolutely terrific,” she said. “These animals deserve it. Hopefully, this will help us get homes for them all.”
Following his visit at the shelter, Shortess was impressed with the facility and the staff.
“Not only is the staff here wonderful, but the whole town built this fantastic building and put in a lot of effort to care for these animals that maybe lived on the street or someone couldn’t take care of them anymore for whatever reason,” he said. “They built a wonderful place and hired some wonderful care givers to take care of these animals.”
