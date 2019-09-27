The Falcons have been wiping out opponents in the last three weeks, culminating with a 55-6 win over North Central Texas last Friday to move to 3-1 on the year.
Lifegate looks to extend that three-game winning streak in Burnet tonight, playing Smoking for Jesus at 7:30 p.m.
The Eagles come into the game 2-2, falling to Corpus Christi-Arlington Heights last week, 58-12.
Head coach John Stout saw some speed on the Eagles offense when the schools exchanged film.
“They’ve got two or three quick kids that we’ve got to keep from getting outside,” Stout said. “We need to keep them inside and get to the ball.
“But they are young and don’t do too well under pressure. They are dangerous, but we just to have to keep them under control.”
The coach has been happy with how his team has progressed this season.
“We’re doing a lot of the little things good,” Stout said. “There is still some things we can work on, but we continue to get better and better as we go along.
“We need to continue with that, and when we get to the playoffs be clicking on all cylinders.”
Those little things include the fundamentals, blocking and finishing plays.
“It’s mainly getting with your block and staying with it,“ Stout said. “There are times when we’ve gone out and hit the kid once, and then sit there and watch.
“It’s not happening much now, we’re starting to get to where we’re staying in the play the whole way, all the way to the whistle.”
Junior quarterback Quentin Shellnut came into his own last week in Temple, scorching the North Central Texas defense for eight rushing touchdowns, pushing his total to 18 for the year, along with his four throwing touchdowns for the Falcons.
Shellnut was going to alternate at quarterback with Barson Schmidt, but it didn’t happen last week as Shellnut had a career game.
“Quentin is just really taking over,” Stout said. “He stepped up last week and in my eyes became a real good leader.”
Shellnutt has rushed for almost 700 yards and thrown for 329 yards and the four touchdowns. Zach McCulloch has become his favorite target, catching three of those touchdowns.
Luke Landin is improving from his knee injury, but the coach may hold him out for another week.
“He’s wanting to come back this week, but I think I’m going to hold him back again to make sure he’s good,” Stout said. “This week, we should get Barson some more experience, hold up on Q and give him a little break. I want to get Barson some experience at the position just in case something happens to Quentin.”
Two freshmen saw some significant playing time last week. Josh Sowers and Caleb Logan are expected to play some more this week.
“We’re trying to get them up to speed with everybody else,” Stout said. “That way when they come in they will know what they are doing.
“Josh is a smaller kid, so he got pushed around a little bit, but he really got after it. Caleb is still learning about how we want to do things, but he’s getting there.”
The progression of the team has the coach hopeful for the rest of the season.
“I’m pleased with the direction we’re headed,” Stout said. “We’ve done nothing but get better every week, and it’s starting to show and will help us out down the road.”
Kevin Duke is the sports editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sports@seguingazette.com .
