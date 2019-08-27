Volleyball took center stage at Seguin High School on Friday and Saturday as the Lady Mats hosted the Matador Invitational Tournament, bringing in 15 other teams for two days of competition.
After play on Friday, the 16-team tournament field was split into two groups, the Gold and Silver brackets.
“I thought we had a good mix of competition,” Lady Mats head coach Kristi Stanley said. “It was a good opportunity right before district to get a little more playing time in. This weekend we played six matches in a two-day period, so you get a lot of touches, a lot of reps at competitive pace play to be ready for district play. It’s about getting as many games in, as many touches, as possible.”
Seguin finished the tourney with a 3-3 mark, falling in the Gold Consolation final to San Antonio Christian.
The Lady Mats got into the Gold Bracket after going 2-1 in their first three games on Friday.
Seguin beat Southside (2-1) and Fox Tech (2-0), while losing to San Antonio Stevens (0-2) to finish second in pool play.
“On Saturday morning we started out with Clemens, which has won the tournament for the last several years,” Stanley said.
Julianna Harrington led the way in the win over Southside with 11 kills, while Leslie Muenchow had seven, and contributed with 15 digs in the game. Briny Bicker added 12 digs.
Against Fox Tech, Riley Brittain had five kills, while Reese Brittain, Becker and Harrington had three aces each.
Reaching the Gold Bracket quarterfinals, Seguin was relegated to the Consolation Bracket with the 0-2 loss to Clemens, 15-25 and 16-25.
“They are a very strong team and we enjoyed playing them,” Stanley said. “They play at a speed where we would like to be. We made some adjustments and did some good things, but obviously they are a very good team.”
Julie Kocian and Riley had four kills each, with Harrington adding three. Muenchow had six digs and Amasti Canales had two aces in the loss.
Seguin rebounded for a comeback 2-1 win over McCollum, 14-25, 25-12 and 25-22, to reach the consolation final.
“We really needed to clean up our play,” Stanley said. “McCollum is a very smart team, so they really look to attack teams by catching them off guard. They attacked us there several times, and it took some adjustments, but we were able to do a better job defending it and attacking them a little bit better in the last two games to win.”
Muenchow had 11 kills with Riley adding seven. Canales led the way defensively with 18 digs and Muenchow had 12.
In the final, Seguin bounced back after a 12-25 opening set loss to win, 25-18, before falling in the deciding set, 25-9.
“They (McCollum) are another strong program, very well coached,” Stanley said. “I was pleased that we went three sets with them. We needed to get ready for that pace of play as we head into district.”
Canales had 21 digs in the contest, while Reese added 11. Muenchow produced eight kills, Taylor Bode six, and Harrington and Riley added four each.
Even though the Lady Mats went 1-2 on Saturday, Stanley saw improvement in the girls play from Friday’s action.
“Saturday we were attacking a lot more aggressively,” she said. “Because we are kind of young on the court, we get nervous about making mistakes. But on Saturday we did a lot better job of being aggressive with the ball. We weren’t playing hoping not to mess up, or playing not to lose, but going out and attacking and playing to win. That was a really positive thing for us.”
The Lady Mats take on MacArthur High School in San Antonio on Tuesday before opening district play Friday night against Kerrville Tivy at home.
Navarro had the weekend off, while Lifegate got a win over Sterling City in three sets, 25-10, 25-9 and 25-13.
Marion played in the San Antonio Randolph tournament over the weekend, finishing second. See the story in Wednesday’s Seguin Gazette.
Kevin Duke is the sports editor for the Seguin Gazette. He can be contacted by e-mail at sports@seguingazette.com .
