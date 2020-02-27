For five years, Floyd McKee has written the weekly column Snapshots of Seguin History for the Seguin Gazette.
During that time, he took a brief hiatus to take those columns, expand them and write a book based off the columns, “Snapshots of Seguin and Guadalupe County History.”
“I took these Snapshots and expanded them to chapters,” he said. “It’s 320 pages of history from Seguin and Guadalupe County. I put them into chronological order, had it published.”
McKee’s column writing began after a conversation at a Rotary meeting in 2015.
“While at Rotary, someone started talking about the monuments that are on the Gonzales Highway a couple miles passed the landing field out there,” he said. “I said that happened to be a prairie ground battle field and, as a matter of fact, some of my ancestors are there. The (former Seguin Gazette) publisher, Jeff Fowler, was intrigued and said I should write a guest column for the paper.”
After McKee’s first submission, he was encouraged to write another and he did. It was after the second one that he was coxed it into writing one weekly.
“I told him I wasn’t a journalist, and he just walked off,” McKee said.
After a couple of years, McKee said several friends and community members approached him and asked why he hadn’t put them in a book.
Even his wife, Jody, gave him a little nudge.
“He’s written books on other things, so I told him why not write about what you know,” she said.
He’s now turned about 60 of the columns into chapters in his book. Getting the book completed and published took a little bit longer than Floyd had hoped, since he had to redo some of his research.
“I had no footnotes when I was writing the column or when I did, I threw them away, because I thought I wouldn’t do anything with this,” he said. “I had to go back and do it all over again.”
Each chapter is its own subject and no chapter is dependent upon another, Floyd said.
“Each one of the chapters are separate. There is no continuity. One doesn’t have to follow the next,” he said. “I tried to make it more readable.”
Jody said her husband is meticulous in gathering information for his column and the book.
“He researches, double checks and researches again,” she said. “When he can find the same thing in the older books written three different times, by different people, he uses that.”
Floyd said he wouldn't have been able to publish his book without the help of his family and friends.
Floyd’s familial ties to the community run deep, as he is the descendent of eight of the original 33 Texas Rangers who founded Walnut Springs and Seguin.
If his love for history, especially Texas History, wasn’t enough, Floyd’s birthday is March 2, Texas Independence Day. His brother celebrates his birthday on the anniversary of the Fall of the Alamo.
“Well, we are a patriotic family,” he said. “All of my ancestors came here.”
In honor of his birthday, Texas Independence Day and the release of his book, the Seguin Conservation Society is hosting a book signing ceremony with Floyd McKee at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2 at the Texas Theatre.
Books will be available for purchase on the day of the signing for $25. They also currently can be found at Parker City Pharmacy and Keeper’s Interiors.
