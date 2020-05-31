A pair of teachers with a combined seven years under their belts are representing the district as its top two educators.
On Thursday, Seguin ISD announced through social media Ball Early Childhood Center’s Katie Chabot is the Elementary Teacher of the Year and Briesemeister Middle School’s Tommie Jackson is the Secondary Teacher of the Year.
The pair were lured to Seguin ISD’s Central Office under the guise they were taking photos with their principals for their campus nominations, Chabot said.
“I didn’t know at that point that they were going to present us with the plaques and that I was teacher of the year,” she said. “I cried. I was very excited and very honored.”
Jackson agreed, adding that he was shocked to be named Teacher of the Year at the campus and district levels.
“I was very honored and surprised and grateful to be considered among that group,” he said.
Chabot is a third-year special education teacher at Ball Elementary. She’s been with Seguin ISD since she graduated from Texas Lutheran University in 2017.
“Katie understands the importance of building relationships, establishing trust, and creating mutual respect with her students and their parents,” Seguin ISD Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said in the post announcing the winners. “Most importantly, her classroom is a place where her students are safe and loved. She does a great job with our youngest Matadors!”
Chabot praised her peers and fellow educators for helping to create the foundation of which she uses to teach.
“I wouldn’t be the teacher I am today without the help of some very special people,” she said. “I have a really strong team — I have a really good foundation there and amazing support system. Without those people I wouldn’t be the teacher I am today.”
Jackson has headed up Briesemeister Middle Schools’ theater arts program for the past four years. He graduated from Texas State University in 2016.
“As a middle school fine arts teacher, Tommie has found that being transparent, deliberate, and inviting are appreciated by students in his theater program,” Gutierrez said. “He, along with his students, are resourceful and problem solvers. His students perform free shows at all of our elementary schools each year, helping to spread the importance of fine arts.”
For getting the nod from his peers on the campus, Jackson said he was honored.
“To be nominated among a bunch of teachers who I feel are some of the best teachers out there, I’m really grateful, I really appreciate it,” he said.” I’m really thankful and I want to thank Seguin for being amazing and keeping the job fun.”
The educators were honored differently this year than in years past due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The COVID-19 closure interrupted our teacher of the year process,” Seguin ISD director of communications Sean Hoffmann said. “We’ve been going through a procedure over the years that we have honed. Naturally because of the COVID closures this spring, we adjusted our process a bit.”
Each year the campuses are tasked with nominating an educator to represent them as their Teacher of the Year on the district level.
Normally, once the on-campus selections are made, those teachers chosen are asked to complete a couple of essays, go through an interview process by a five-person panel and then have an in-class visit.
With the campuses closed and social distancing rules in place, some parts of the process were changed to host Zoom interviews and cancel the classroom visits, Hoffmann said.
Using the interviews and essays, the panel — made up of made a board member, employee, community member and former teachers of the year from last year — its selections, Hoffmann said.
“The team was very thorough. After reading essays and interviewing online they were able to select our secondary and elementary campus teachers of the year for 2020,” he said.
