A local organization is seeking area youths ready to rock-out and compete in an area-wide contest.
The Rock and Roll For Kids Battle of the Bands will include contenders from Seguin, Schertz, New Braunfels, Cibolo, Universal City, Luling, Marion, Canyon Lake, Bulverde, and Nixon Smiley. Bands from San Antonio, San Marcos, Kyle, Buda and Austin are also able to apply for the rock-off.
Communities in Schools South Texas — a local non-profit aimed at the betterment of children within schools — is hosting the event to raise money and awareness of their activities, CIS marketing specialist Christine Watson said.
“We’re reinventing a fundraiser that we have done for the last 17 years called Rock and Roll for Kids,” she said. “We’re looking for kiddos between the ages of 8 and 18 that are in any kind of band with at least two members and any kind of genre to come and compete at one of the three preliminary events.”
The first preliminary competition is set for 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at The Warehouse, 108 S. Austin St.
“[The kids] are judged on things like their interactions with each other, interactions with the crowd, the technical aspect of how good they are with their instruments and the construction of their performance,” Watson said. “One of the best parts of all this is to see how talented these kids are. It’s really impressive.”
So far, Saturday’s competition has six bands slated to compete, Watson said.
“Right now, we have 14 bands in total signed up, but I know that there are more out there,” Watson said. “There is not a deadline, but we will at some point cap it based on time and the number of entries that we receive.”
Upcoming preliminary events are 1 to 4 p.m. March 22 at Krause’s Café And Biergarten in New Braunfels and 4 to 8 p.m. March 29 at the Blue Bonnet Palace in Selma.
After competing in the preliminary events, the remaining groups will duke it out in a grand finale at 4 p.m. April 26 at Gruene Hall.
Those that compete in the grand finale will be ranked from first to third place with a crowd favorite category also included, Watson said.
“First place is a big prize package,” Watson said. “It’s a prize of up to $1,000 cash, and they will headline a Rock the Bahn event this summer at Schlitterbahn. They [also] get to record a single, and they get to have professional photographs taken of their band.”
Second and third place winners, as well as crowd favorite category will receive cash prizes varying from $250 to $125.
“Rock and Roll for kids has been our most successful fundraiser and is definitely the biggest one that we’ve done,” Watson said. “But we wanted to do something different. In recent years, we have expanded the area that we serve, and so we’re trying to bring those communities into our organization and get the word out about what we do, and this was a great way to do that.”
The organization is hosting a raffle with prizes such as a 2020 Jeep Compass, two tickets to the Country Music Awards in Nashville and a $1,000 Southwest gift card.
“We will be selling the raffle tickets at all of the events, and the actual drawing is at Gruene Hall,” Watson said. “We are hoping to raise $50,000, and the money raised from the raffle and event goes directly towards our programming to provide licensed counselors and social workers to the schools in the school districts where we serve.”
Raffle tickets are $100 each with only 500 available for purchase.
For more information on the event, visit cis-sct.org or call Watson at (830) 620-4247.
