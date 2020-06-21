Community members looking to make a bid for a seat on the city council have the opportunity to cast their names onto the November ballot.
The city has several open spots on City Council up for grabs, including the mayor’s seat, Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said. City staff began releasing candidate election packets Wednesday and will continue until the candidate filing deadline, she said.
“The last day they can pick up a packet is Aug. 17 but that’s also the last day they need to turn it in and file it, too,” Sourdellia said. “If they want to be a candidate for election, they need to pick up their packets starting now.” Packets can be returned beginning July 20, she said.
Election Day is Nov. 3. In Seguin, council seats up for grabs will be for districts 1, 2, 4 and 6. Mayor Don Keil has reached a term limit and so his mayoral post will need to be filled.
City Council has term limits restricting council members from serving more than two four-year terms, Sourdellia said. Seats are opening due to the limits, she said.
“The maximum they can serve is eight years,” Sourdellia said. “Three of the council members including Ernest Leal, Jet Crabb and Fonda Mathis have termed out, which means they have served both of their two four-year terms. That’s why their places are up for election.”
District 4 Councilman Chris Rangel has fulfilled one term, plans to run to retain his seat, and had picked up a packet to get on the ballot, Sourdellia said.
“He has already publicly announced he will be running again,” she said. “He made the announcement on Tuesday at our council meeting.”
Besides Rangel, several other people had taken packets as of Thursday afternoon, Sourdellia said.
Former council member Donna Dodgen, Wanda Rosales, Isaiah Flores and Francisco Herrera had taken home packets, the public information officer said.
Packets include applications for a place on the ballot, campaign finance guides, information on political advertising and more.
To be eligible to run for council seats, candidates must reside in Seguin, be at least 21 years old, be registered to vote in Texas and have lived within the district for which they are running for six months, Sourdellia said.
Those wishing to run for mayor must have the same qualifications except they must have lived in Seguin no less than 12 months prior to election day, she said.
Election candidate packets can be found at City Hall, 205 N. River St. in Seguin. Those wishing to obtain packets should check in with the receptionist at City Hall and let the receptionist know they want a packet, Sourdellia said.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the city’s Secretary Naomi Manski at 830-401-2468. Sourdellia said the city has set up an elections page which can be viewed at bit.ly/cityofseguinelections .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.