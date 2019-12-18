Community members gathered and watched as thousands of lights illuminated Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park to honor those who have died.
The seventh annual Luminaria on Saturday night featured more than 6,000 lanterns that slowly transformed the cemetery into a sea of radiant gold as the sun set.
“This is for all the families who’ve lost someone,” Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park Office Administrator Nathan Pfeil said. “We have about 10,000 people residing out here, but we do every other grave to accommodate. This is my fourth year doing this event, and as you see, the sun goes down, the lights just come up, and it’s awesome.”
Community members attended the event to pay tribute to the ones they have lost, including Margarito Garcia, who said the Luminaria provided him with a bit of solace.
“I’ve found a little bit of a peace knowing that we’re not the only ones that are going through something terrible right now,” he said. ”I know that nobody wants to be here, but at least I’ve found some comfort in it.”
Lydia Tovar, who accompanied Garcia to the event, said she’s thankful the park provided some peace to him after his daughter’s death.
“It’s comforting to know that other people are going through the same thing and missing their family during this time of the year,” she said. “It’s very pretty. I’ve seen luminaries at the Relay for Life, but I’ve never been to a cemetery with one. It’s very beautiful.”
The lanterns that dotted the cemetery by the thousands were created by park volunteers and consisted of white paper bags, sand to keep them weighted down, and a glow-in-the-dark light source.
More than 30 volunteers from the area gathered early that morning to prepare and distribute the bags throughout the cemetery, Pfeil said.
“They came, and we fed them breakfast and lunch, and they finished it all before 3 p.m., which is a first for us,” he said. “The volunteers were mostly Boy Scouts and people from the Young Marines Association. We also had some of the family members themselves come out and visit with their loved ones for a little while and then go fill bags and light candles and sing songs and the whole nine yards.”
Before sunset, Pastor Robert Smith II and Chaplain Elizabeth Yielding led the crowd through a short series of prayers and Christmas carols as well as a recital of the recently interred.
“I think it’s a very beautiful and wonderful way to remember family and friends at this time of the year,” Smith said. “The holidays are pretty heavy for folks who are experiencing loss. It’s wonderful to come out and support people who are going through a loss like that.”
Visitors at the park also created 329 paper “angel” wings that carried the names of those who call the cemetery their final resting place. The wings were hung from a decorated Christmas tree in the park office building and were given out to their corresponding family members to take home after the ceremony, Pfeil said.
“They have their names as well as the day they ‘got their wings,’ so to speak,” Pfeil said.
As the sun made its descent and the glow from within the bags became more prevalent, the crowd gradually dispersed to visit the grave-sites of their loved ones.
“I lost my mother in June, and we’re here to honor her,” Susan Startz said. “I also have other relatives buried here, my father-in-law who died in January and then my grandmother, my mother-in-law and other relatives as well.”
Pfeil said the event was a success.
“It was very nice,” he said. “We had a good turnout. It was a little less this year than I anticipated, but it seems like the worse the weather, the more people come. It’s going to stay up pretty late to at least Monday night.”
