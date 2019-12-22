12. Big Boy rolls through Guadalupe County on rails
On Nov. 6, scores of people lined the train tracks from San Antonio’s Sunset Station to Houston to catch a glimpse of Union Pacific’s Big Boy Steam Locomotive NO. 4014.
Labeled the world’s largest steam engine, the locomotive made its way through the Guadalupe County area as part of a celebration commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad Completion.
Marion Elementary School instructors used the opportunity to teach their students about the Transcontinental Railroad, steam engines and more.
They invited members from the Texas Transportation Museum to talk with the students.
Much like the excited children, adults lined the roads just to catch a glimpse as the 1.2 million-pound steam engine blazed through the county.
Many people leapfrogged after seeing it come through one spot to catch it at a second. Some ventured to Luling where it took a 30-minute pit stop to score an even closer look at the relic and take photos.
11. Changing of the guard
This year saw the retirement of both City Manager Dog Faseler and Texas Lutheran University President Stuart Dorsey, and welcomed Debbie Cottrell as the new leader of the local university and Police Chief Terry Nichols as the city’s top law enforcement officer.
City of Seguin
In April, Faseler announced his impending retirement as the Seguin city manager, a position he served since 2006. He was named interim city manager in 2005 after the city bought out the contract of the former city manager, Jack Hamlett.
Prior to his stint as city manager, Faseler served as director of utility operations and public works, as well as assistant city manager. He also served as director of planning, assistant city manager and city manager for Live Oak from 1983 to 1996.
In October, after a search for a new city manager, Seguin city council selected Steve Parker as the city’s new top administrator.
Parker, who most recently served as the assistant city manager/chief financial officer for the city of San Marcos, will begin his new role as Seguin city manager at the beginning of the year.
Texas Lutheran University
The TLU Board of Regents announced Cottrell as their top selection to take over the helm of the university in April, just two months before Stuart Doresy was set to retire.
On Sept. 26, 2018, Dorsey announced he was stepping down as president of the campus at the end of the school year.
Dorsey served as president from Summer 2011 until Summer 2019.
Cottrell began serving in her presidential role in the summer and an inauguration was held in October.
Cottrell joined TLU in 2012 and has served as the TLU vice president of academic affairs.
Seguin Police Department
Terry Nichols joined the ranks of the Seguin Police Department on April 24 after he was selected as the city’s newest police chief in February.
Nichols was selected to take over following the resignations and retirement of the department’s top administrators in 2018.
Since 2016, Nichols has served as the police chief for the city of Brownwood. He spent 21 years at the San Marcos Police Department before retiring as commander in 2010.
As a commander, Nichols managed both the patrol and criminal investigation divisions. Nichols also served a sergeant of the training division, patrol sergeant, narcotics detective and a commander on the Hays County SWAT team.
After retiring from San Marcos Nichols was the assistant director and founding member for the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) program at Texas State University. ALERRT is a program that trains law enforcement for active shooter incidents.
10. Embattled Cibolo mayor
The city of Cibolo’s top elected official, Mayor Stosh Boyle, was arrested in July and indicted in August on an allegation of tampering with government records.
According to the indictment that charged the mayor with tampering and aggravated perjury, on or about July 23, Boyle made a false statement under oath by saying that he had not been “finally convicted of a felony for which I have not been pardoned or had my full rights of citizenship restored by other official action” when he has a felony conviction, the indictment read. He made the statement on an application for a place on the Nov. 5, 2019, general election ballot to run for Cibolo mayor, it further read.
After his arrest and indictment by a Guadalupe County grand jury, the Cibolo City Council held a special hearing to determine if Boyle was qualified to remain in the mayoral seat. A vote of three-quarters of the city council was required to remove Boyle as mayor entirely.
Council voted 3-3, allowing Boyle to keep his seat. In the November election, Boyle faced a pair of challengers for his seat. He edged them both with a 50.03% win, narrowly avoiding a runoff.
Boyle still awaits trial on the charges.
