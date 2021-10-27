First United Methodist Church’s front lawn is always filled with a sea of orange during the month of October. However, on one Saturday, it adds a little extra fluff into the mix.

Each year, the church partners with Seguin Animal Services for its annual Puppies in the Patch adoption event, which coincides with a Blessing of the Animals event.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

