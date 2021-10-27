If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Brian Haugstad and Chancey Penrod stand and watch as First United Methodist Church’s Associate Pastor Ray Perales blesses their pug, Lucy, and newly adopted pup Stanley during the Blessing of the Pets event on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in the church’s courtyard.
Paul SimonDanny Vinson holds his Chihuahua Paul Simon as First United Methodist Church’s Associate Pastor Ray Perales offers a prayer over the pup during the Blessing of the Pets on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in the church’s courtyard.
Danny Vinson holds his Chihuahua Mia as First United Methodist Church Associate Pastor Melissa Lind offers a prayer over her during the Blessing of the Pets on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in the church’s courtyard.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Bella Jo holds on to her pup Suzie as First United Methodist Church Pastor Cathe Evins blesses the canine during the Blessing of the Pets on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in the church’s courtyard.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Scooter the pup looks up at First United Methodist Church’s Associate Pastor Ray Perales as he gets blessed during the Blessing of the Pets on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in the church’s courtyard.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Jerry Evins prays along with First United Methodist Church’s Associate Pastor Ray Perales during the Blessing of the Pets on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in the church’s courtyard.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Lucy, the pug, gets a blessing by First United Methodist Church’s Associate Pastor Ray Perales during the Blessing of the Pets on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in the church’s courtyard.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Each pet blessed gets a tag for their collar that says “I’m Blessed!” during the First United Church’s Blessing of the Pets on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in the church’s courtyard.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
