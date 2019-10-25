The Guadalupe County United Way kicked off its annual campaign Wednesday to cheers.
As a result of a successful 2018 fundraising year that generated up to $299,843 in donations, the United Way is able to offer more support to more organizations, Executive Director Mary Hargrave said.
“The campaign went so well last year that in 2020, we will be able to add five new agencies to our roster,” she said. “Those agencies are TruLight 127 Foster Village, Seguin Youth Services, TCP Marriage and Family Counseling, Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center and Guadalupe County Child Welfare Board.”
Mayor Don Kiel offered words of encouragement before reading a proclamation dubbing the week of Oct. 27 through Nov. 2, as a week of unity and giving within the community.
“I think this will probably be another record year for us,” Kiel said. “It takes every part of the community, individuals, businesses, and organizations to supply the resources, expertise, and passion resources, expertise, and passion needed to create lasting local change for the better. United way brings together committed individuals and local businesses to fund community organizations and charities, providing assistance for those in need and improving the quality of life for all.”
Following the Mayor’s proclamation, Guadalupe County Commissioner Pct. 1 Greg Seidenberger offered a few words.
“The people that United Way touches are our people in the community,” he said. “One of the measures of the heart, character and quality of any community is how it takes care of those members that are less fortunate. United Way is how we can do that. Everybody’s goal in life is to make a difference to touch somebody and, by ourselves, we might be able to touch one person, but by giving to United Way, we are able to touch so many people and so many lives.”
Although the non-profit receives donations from all around the community, some of it’s most charitable investors are H-E-B, Minigrip, CMC Steel and Caterpillar Inc, Hargrave said.
CMC Steel’s Director of Operations Bill VanderWaal said the company’s sizable donation of $50,000 is all thanks to the funds raised by the steel mill’s employees.
“I’m very proud of CMC Steel as a company for the contributions that they give to the community,” he said. “The thing that I am even more proud of is our people and the things that they give back to the community. United Way is the only one that we give our people the opportunity to contribute to as a payroll deduction plan, and I’m proud to say that of the 800 employees we have, 90% chose to contribute to this cause anywhere from $1 to $1,000.”
Caterpillar Inc. Human Resources Executive Leigh Henderson said the large engine plant has made great strides in its mission to support United Way.
“The participation and giving rates across our three facilities here in Texas were record-breaking this year,” she said. “In San Antonio 100% of our employees gave to United Way, 98% of our employees in Schertz and 69% in Seguin, which is quadruple the combined total of those two shops, and I think it was a 10-plus percent greater this year than last.”
Hargrave hopes that donations to United Way continue to come in so the non-profit can further extend its charitable reach.
“Our next step is to grow,” she said. “I’m hoping that we can have more of a storefront where people can come in and maybe start getting some applications in the office itself because right now, our office is just administrative. I would also like to be able to reach out to smaller places more like Cibolo and Converse.”
For more information on United Way, or to donate, visit www.guadalupeunitedway.org .
