Texas Lutheran University’s Jackson Auditorium was packed Wednesday evening as three-time New York Times best selling author Nadia Bolz-Weber spoke about God, sex and anxiety.
Bolz-Weber is the former pastor and founder of a Lutheran congregation called House for All Sinners and Saints and spoke to a crowd that varied from TLU students to attendees from across the state.
“The only thing I’ve ever really done is speak as honestly as I can with as much heart and humor as I can about my own experiences,” Bolz-Weber said. “For some reason, I don’t feel a lot of shame anymore, and I’m able to speak pretty honestly about my failings or about things that are hard for me and about things I struggle with. I think that is an invitation for other people to be able to speak without fear about their own lives. That’s all I’ve ever done, and I think it’s been effective in my talks and in my books.”
Bolz-Weber began her hour-long talk with a focus on the universe, and it’s anxiety-inducing vastness, she said.
“I’ve wondered about the sentience attributed to the universe because, according to what I’ve heard, the universe has thoughts and desires, and the universe takes conscious action,” Bolz-Weber said. “Sometimes, the universe is trying to tell you something and, the universe is benevolent and often is trying to guide you towards flourishing. I’m fairly certain that the universe is cold and impersonal and almost entirely hostile to human life… it gives me anxiety because the universe is conspiring and maybe even conspiring to kill you.”
Reflecting on the “Christian story” helps alleviate her cosmic woes, Bolz-Weber said.
“When I read John 1, I feel less afraid,” Bolz-Weber said.“When I think of us having our origin and wisdom, grace, and truth, I can breathe easier. This text tells me that everything we know about Jesus is our Hubble telescope that we can use to look for God. In the beginning there was the word and the word was God and everything came into being through him. It means the wisdom and healing and kindness and forgiveness we see in Jesus is in someway woven into the entire universe that God created.”
Bolz-Weber also spoke of a telling in the gospel where Jesus’ disciples came upon a decorated temple and marveled at its beauty. As they observed the site, Jesus interjected to say that the temple would not last forever, she said.
“This week I started to wonder, what large stones am I so reliant upon still standing in my own life?” Bolz-Weber questioned. “What must remain unchanged for me to still place my hope in God? Jesus doesn’t say that having a temple is wrong; he just said that the temple still standing is not the ultimate sign that God is still faithful. The temple was destroyed in 70 A.D., but it wasn’t God that destroyed it. It was Rome. Wars will happen. There will be destruction and false prophets and famine. There will be the left behind series of books.”
Collapse within a person’s personal life is not a sign of God’s absence, she said.
“These things may rock your world, but they cannot harm your soul,” Bolz-Weber said. “These things may bring suffering, but they need not bring hopelessness because we all at some point will have the stones of our own temples quietly crumble underneath. Hope in the form of [positive] optimism might go, but not real hope. Real hope is the kind that reminds us that dominant powers are not ultimate powers. God’s faithfulness far outreaches our temporary temples. So hold fast, my anxious friends.”
Bolz-Weber called for the end of racism during her lecture and those of faith to act.
“As people of an old story, one that is primarily about liberation, we can name how the pain of unconfessed sin and unprocessed trauma in this country continues to be transmitted every day into the lives of the overly policed and overly incarcerated,” she said. “Jesus gave his disciples power to cast out demons. We must claim that power as people of faith in this country because the powers and principalities of this country will rage until they are named for what they are.”
An audience member, who identified himself as a pastor, asked about sexual ethics within the church.
“God’s will, plan and design that humans should not have any sex at all until they’re married and in a monogamous heterosexual relationship is hogwash,” Bolz-Weber said. “So I think the church has a huge opportunity to be in a conversation about what sexual ethics looks like that’s not shaming and not based on the agrarian society that we don’t live in anymore. It’s not to say that there’s no need for sexual ethics, I think they’re definitely important.”
Another asked Bolz-Weber how to determine fact from fiction within the Bible.
“To say something is an article of faith. It doesn’t have to be an article of science, that these two things can coexist to be very different ways of knowing things,” she said. “I think that if you are going to say every single thing that’s written in the Bible is a literal fact that in some way could be scientifically proven, you would have to twist into so many mental pretzels because there’s so many contradictory things in there.”
TLU junior Kinesiology and Spanish major Audrey West, 20, said attending Bolz-Weber’s lecture was a dream come true.
“I really liked the talk,” she said. “I ended up reading one of her books in one of my honors classes here at TLU, and so just kind of being able to hear her speak is something I’ve always wanted. I figured maybe I would get the chance to go to Colorado to go to the House for Sinners and Saints, but it was never really in my plans exactly. So for TLU to you to bring her here was amazing.”
Terry Richter said she made the long drive from Houston Wednesday to attend the lecture.
“I love this,” she said. “This is probably the fourth time I’ve heard her speak. This talk was a little different because it was more religious than the others. I really loved how she quoted scripture, and I thought she made things in the Bible come alive.”
