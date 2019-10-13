The county’s fastest highway will soon cost a little more to travel on.
According to a recent news release from SH 130 Concessions Company, the toll rates are slated for a slight increase beginning Nov. 11 for the portion between Seguin and Mustang Ridge, just south of Austin.
“This is the first increase in four years,” James Lovett, director of public relations for SH 130 Concessions said. “It is evaluated each year. The rates were (initially) set in the facilities concession agreement contract that we have with TxDoT. It has been four years since we done one and it is a very minor increase.”
SH130 Concessions Company is the organization tasked with overseeing the toll road.
Each year the company looks at several factors to determine if the rates will change and if so, how much, Lovett said.
In this case, it is an overall increase for passenger cars of nine cents between Interstate 10 and where SH 130 meets SH 45, larger vehicles will pay slightly more, the release stated.
“The cost of driving the full length of SH 130 segments 5 and 6 for a light vehicle – such as a family car, pickup truck or motorcycle – will be $7.48 with an electronic toll tag, nine cents more than the current toll rate,” it read. “For an 18-wheeler with an electronic toll tag the full-length cost will be $29.87, an increase of 36 cents.”
The toll road has nine tolling locations, two of which are mainline toll entries — not planted at an entrance or exit, Lovett said.
A few of the stretches between tolling locations is short and the percentage of an increase was so small, that it didn’t change the cost, Lovett said.
SH 130 Concessions Company is working to update all of its signage, the website and the toll calculator to ensure everyone gets the most up-to-date, accurate information, Lovett said.
“As of Nov. 11, all of the roadway signs will have the new rates,” he said.
To view the new rates for all classes of vehicles visit www.mysh130.com/about/toll-rates/. To open a TxTag account visit www.TxTag.org
(1) comment
The toll for driving SH130 is minimal considering the design of Interstate highways which run directly to and through major cities and often resemble slow-moving parking lots.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.