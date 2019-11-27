Jeff and Melissa Koehler, 1346 Keller Lane
In 1955, this ranch-style house was built by Dixie and Harold Bettersworth in what is known as the Keller Heights subdivision. The current owners, Jeff and Melissa Koehler, purchased the house in 2008.
The house sits on a corner lot and features six large live oak trees, complemented by a large “bottle tree” in the side yard! With Jeff’s skill and talent for interior design and decorating, extensive remodeling of the house took place, and the result is a colorful feast for the eyes.
The original front entry hall and the wall between the living room and dining room were removed to create a spacious great room. The kitchen was remodeled to include a brushed stainless steel backsplash and granite countertops for a more contemporary feel.
Barn doors lead to the TV room, where a fireplace surrounded by cubbies was added. The bright, unusual wall color of the great room and the even more colorful decorations clearly demonstrate Jeff’s talent in the coordination of décor.
Parquet floors and bright, eclectic artwork throughout the house tie it all together. The house showcases collections and artwork inherited from family and painted by well-known artists from this area.
The miniature chairs in the TV room came from Melissa’s mother, Dorothy Bristley, and the white ironstone collection in the dining room belonged to Jackie Koehler, Jeff’s mother. The Koehlers’ love for Mexican culture and folk art is highlighted with the many objects in the cubbies in the TV room. Especially notable is the collection of donkeys!
Throughout the house, there are works from artists such as Jane Wells, Lynn Turnbow, Roger Simmons, and Carrie Davenport. The hall tree and large Majolica planter inherited from Melissa’s great-aunt are special treasures, and visitors will want to ask about their interesting histories.
Finally, visitors can attempt to find the one unmatched tile in the guest bathroom. According to Jeff, it is a kind of “Where’s Waldo?” adventure!
Moore Ganske
Murr, PLLC,
538 E. Court St.
Though it is unclear when the building was first constructed, advertising from the Seguiner Zeitung, Seguin’s German language newspaper, reveal that as early as January of 1913, the building was used as Troell’s Garage, operated by Hugo Troell, offering free air and free parcel post of parts and accessories to any farm “in this section,” read the Seguiner Zeitung Vol. 22, No. 23, Ed. 1 Thursday, Jan. 30, 1913.
By April of 1916, the building housed Boeckers’ Garage, operated by Arthur Boecker. An April 21, 1916, advertisement in the Guadalupe Gazette reveal that Mr. Boecker had installed new and up-to-date machinery. The ad ran in the Guadalupe Gazette (Seguin, Tex.), Vol. 17, No. 16, Ed. 1 Friday, April 21, 1916.
Mr. Boeckers’ venture apparently being short lived, the building became the home of Quick Service Garage, formerly Troell’s Garage, operated by Fred Schuenemann, some time before Nov. 16, 1916 according to the Seguiner Zeitung Vol. 26, No. 12, Ed. 1 Thursday, Nov. 9, 1916 edition.
Finally, in approximately 1921, Schulze’s Garage opened in the old Troell Garage Building, located on East Court Street at Old Spanish Trail (now San Marcos Street), according to the Seguiner Zeitung (Seguin, Tex.), Vol. 31, No. 3, Ed. 1 Friday, Sept. 9, 1921 edition.
An early metal sign for Schulze Garage can still be found hanging from the rafters of the offices of Moore Ganske Murr PLLC. The new owners have also located exterior photographs of the building still operating as Schulze Garage taken in
Garage taken in the early 1950s.
The building’s new owners, appreciate its automotive history and have preserved much of the building’s history uncovered during construction. Original pieces of the building still remaining include a rolling machine hoist and belt-driven machinery system located in the rafter, the original Schulze Garage sign, lovingly redisplayed, and the original concrete floors.
The new owners have even preserved much of the original lapped wood walls found inside the building, reusing them for the flooring in their lobby. Antique auto parts and automotive repair manuals discovered during construction are also on display in the historic, but carefully updated, building located at 536 E. Court St.
