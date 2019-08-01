A trailer carrying several vehicles unexpectedly erupted into flames Wednesday afternoon causing I-10 to shut down for several hours.
The Seguin Fire Department at around 2:18 p.m. got a call for a car hauling trailer that had caught fire near the 605 exit on the westbound side of Interstate 10.
“The first call was that the car carrier itself and one of the cars were on fire, but by the time we arrived, there was three cars on the car carrier and the truck itself on fire,” Seguin Battalion Chief James Vogel said.
The driver of the trailer was able to unhook the second part of his trailer that was carrying six additional cars to prevent those from also catching fire, Vogel said.
It’s unknown at the moment what is the cause of the incident, Vogel said.
“Talking to the driver he just noticed smoke at the rear of his truck as he was in that area,” he said. “Nothing was unusual before then. When he pulled over it had some pretty good flames going on already.”
As Seguin Fire worked on extinguishing the flames, the Seguin Police Department shutdown I-10 for several hours and directed drivers to exit off the highway right before the 605 exit.
It appeared that traffic was backing up near toward the Central Texas Metal Roofing off I-10.
The fire is still under investigation.
