Guadalupe County commissioners did the best they could, but the county trash collection sites scheduled to reopen will do so a little later than originally planned, one commissioner said.
Commissioners had said they wanted Republic Services Inc. to have the sites in Kingsbury and Marion open by Nov. 1, if not earlier. Republic, which had stopped providing trash collection services in the county as commissioners sought a new contract, was unable to get the operations up again until a tad later, Precinct 1 Commissioner Greg Seidenberger said.
“We just completed a meeting and our trash collection stations in Marion and Kingsbury are going to officially reopen on Nov. 6,” he said. “We couldn’t get them open before because the contractor was not able to put his equipment and manpower out there.”
Commissioners Court voted Oct. 15 to reenter into an agreement with its contractor Republic Services to operate two of the three collection sites. The third will remain closed, but the move means a reprieve for residents who had nowhere to dispose of their garbage since Aug. 1.
Seidenberger, Precinct 4 Commissioner Judy Cope and county Purchasing Agent Jeff Coleman met Friday morning with John Carrington, Republic Services division manager. During the meeting, parties worked out some details about the reopening of the sites, Seidenberger said. One of those things was the official opening date, he said.
The contractor let the county know the earliest time Republic would be able to start collecting trash again, Seidenberger said.
“The contract is effective the first of November, but he can’t get his things in place. He has to bring the equipment, the Dumpsters, and we have to restore the electric,” the commissioner said. “We’re moving in a new shed, one of those little portable office buildings, to house the guys in. We have some maintenance and logistics to take care of.
He has to bring in the recycling bins so he was not able to get everything into place like we wanted.”
Coleman said Tuesday morning at a regularly scheduled Guadalupe County Commissioners Court meeting that Republic still had a pair of Texas Commission on Environmental Quality permit requests to file before it can open the sites. He and other county employees were working with the contractor to get everything in order, Coleman said.
“We’re working hard to still meet that Nov. 6 date,” he said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, everything was a go for a Nov. 6 opening.
A Republic official let the court know earlier this year that the company wanted to make changes to the existing contract to run the sites. Both sides were in discussions to settle on a contract when negotiations broke down.
The court voted not to renew Republic’s contract and the company stopped providing services leaving many residents in the unincorporated areas of Guadalupe County with no options for trash disposal.
Some contracted with other private vendors while others waited it out as best they could.
The new agreement comes with an increase in fees for community members from $1.25 per 30-gallon trash bag to $2 per bag, Seidenberger said. Republic will operate the stations 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Only county residents will be allowed to drop off garbage and they will have to prove residency by showing their current utility bill with a county address on it, a valid Texas driver’s license bearing a county address or having a vehicle registration out of Guadalupe County.
Guadalupe County will pay a little more on its end and the rates will increase annually by either 3% or the consumer price index, whichever is higher.
Another change to the contract and terms of the agreement will be beneficial to the county, Seidenberger said.
“One new reporting requirement we’ve levied on the operator is to give the county a monthly report on how many people and the tonage we’re collecting so we can have some data on how many people we’re serving, how much we’re collecting, to make sure we’re getting a value for the dollars we’re investing to have the dump sites open,” he said.
Also, the vendor will accept at no cost to the county all debris that Guadalupe County Road and Bridge crews pick up from the roads, Seidenberger said.
“That is kind of a fringe benefit because we don’t have to pay anything for it,” he said. “Our road and bridge crews pick up stuff every week. You wouldn’t believe how much stuff we pick up on the roads and there’s no charge for us to dump that.”
