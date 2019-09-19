The Seguin Police Department’s fleet will soon get a few updates.
City council approved the purchase of about a dozen Chevrolet Tahoes at a cost of about $63,000 each, during the regular meeting on Tuesday.
“I’m looking to purchase through American National Leasing, 10 Tahoe’s for patrol,” Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said in presenting the request to council. “We went into an agreement in 2016-2017 with the leasing of the vehicles. This is year three as part of that program. The vehicles will come out to be fully outfitted which means graphics, cameras, radar, and everything else.”
The patrol vehicles — costing about $636,000 total — may seem costly, Nichols said adding that they are worth the benefit.
“It’s important that when visitors come into our city that they or even community members see a nice vehicle representing the department,” Nichols said. “People don’t want to see dirty or junky police cars. When people come to Seguin looking to relocate their business, they look at things like that and ask, ‘What’s the quality of the equipment the police department has?’ It represents the community and its nice to have a council and community that supports us, and recognizes the value in this.”
The resolution was approved following a motion by councilwoman Fonda Mathis and a second from councilman Chris Aviles.
“We’re essentially replacing existing cars, so a couple of our cars will be hand-me-downs to our detectives,” Nichols said. “They are driving older, high mileage vehicles, so we’ll take some of our lower mileage Tahoe’s and take them off the street and give them to our detectives. We will unmark them, take all the lights off, that kind of stuff, and keep using those vehicles for a few more years. When we get these new ones in, we’ll do the same thing.”
Acquiring new vehicles is a lengthy process for the department, and Nichols is trying to get ahead of the curve.
“We probably won’t see these vehicles until probably February,” Nichols said. “We just took possession of 10 vehicles about two months ago. At the moment we’re trying to roll those on the street now. They were ordered last November or December, and we are just now getting them in the summertime. That’s how long the process takes. When you outfit the vehicles … you’ll have trouble with technology and have other missteps along the way, that’s why we’re trying to get in front of it this year.”
In other business:
• Council members voted in favor of passing a resolution approving a local landmark designation for a homeowner at 302 S. Goodrich St. following a motion by councilwoman Jeannette Crabb and second by Ernesto Leal.
• A resolution was passed by council members authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement worth $78,077 with Sullivan Contracting Services to upgrade the security of City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.