Community members voiced concerned over Navarro’s superintendent selection process at the most recent board meeting.
The Navarro ISD’s Board of Trustees were presented several questions pertaining to the lone finalist Wendi Russell during the regular meeting Monday night through Zoom video conference.
Several community members took the opportunity to make their concerns known during the public to be heard portion offering varied questions regarding the selection and the process regarding community involvement.
Parent Jeffrey Braune said he previously had reached out to the school board with the suggestion of creating a community search committee to aid in the hunt for a superintendent. He said he never received a response.
“I don’t feel that the community has had much or any input into this decision,” he said. “I’m not saying that she (Russell) is not the 100% best candidate; my thing is we have a lot of great, qualified people in the community that could have served well in a committee to help and choose a superintendent.”
Braune also said a comment session allowing for more community feedback should have been established before the effects of COVID-19 reached the county’s doorstep.
“When you run that decision you’re about to make by other people and get their input, it makes it a better decision,” he said. “Not everybody’s going to agree with the decision that you make, but at least people had some input. At least there were people in the community that could say ‘yes, we helped pick this candidate.’ Right now, I feel like nobody’s had any say, so we were left in the dark.”
Jennifer Bradley inquired about the release of information like resumes, recordings and letters about the candidates to get a better foothold on who the board is considering.
“I wanted to know if our candidates have experience with different types of partnerships with communities, with local schools, such as TLU or universities from where she came from,” Bradley said. “Also [if] they have been engaged in city, county and school district partnerships. We want to know what you want to know, and we want to share your enthusiasm.”
Current Navarro ISD Superintendent Dee Carter said community involvement in the position’s selection process would be an atypical situation.
“School districts in Texas, in my experience – over 52 years – has been that this school board followed a process that is generally and really totally accepted,” she said. “I don’t know of a school district that has had a community committee or anyone reviewing anyone outside of the board reviewing applications or actively participating in that kind of a process.”
Although the role of superintendent is an often public position, anonymity is key when looking for a candidate, Carter said.
“In order to attract a high level of qualified applicants, a board needs to be able to protect the applicant’s confidentiality, at least to an extent until they are close to the final proceedings,” Carter said. “If the board does not do that, then people who would otherwise be interested would not apply because it might jeopardize their current job placement. It’s the board of trustees who bear the accountability for this selection. It does not fall on a community committee.”
Other questions raised by parents concerned the data integrity with the College Career Military Readiness ratings in 12 school districts across Texas, which includes Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD, where Russell served as assistant superintendent.
“The districts were required to submit to TEA an investigation report from the district and, if needed, a corrective plan. I believe Pecos has probably done that,” Carter said. “I don’t know the actual status of the investigation, but I do not believe, in fact, I’ve been told by the consultants to the board that Ms. Russell is not the subject of investigation.”
The decision to name Russell as the superintendent finalist was made after careful consideration by the Navarro ISD Board of Trustees and feedback through a community survey, president Greg Gilcrease said.
“Our job as a board is to hire the superintendent, so we had some criteria that we had set out,” he said. “And basically we used the input that we got from the community through our surveys, and that’s how we proceeded with that.”
Several of the parents expressed their concerns that the community feedback survey was not adequately advertised. However, Carter said the survey was available on all the Navarro ISD websites along with the district’s Facebook page.
“The board of trustees held within a three week period of time six meetings,” Carter said. “The bulk of those meetings were devoted to interviews; however, each of those meetings also contained an opportunity for the public to participate. There was not any participation at any of those meetings.”
In addition to the survey, a timeline outlaying the board’s projected actions with the superintendent search was made available for viewing on the district website, Carter said.
(1) comment
The lack of public faith in all governance is a growing problem in the US. This is the result of national news media opinion intent upon creating and fanning the flames of doubt and discontent. Why now suddenly turn against a district board which has served so well in the past?
