Although the Seguin High School Matador Stadium currently under construction symbolizes a new beginning for students and parents, visiting alumni may recognize a piece of Seguin High School history when clocking into future football games.
For decades, the Seguin High School clock tower stood watch over the school, providing students an ever-ticking reminder to get to class. Eventually, time on the clock stopped, but it still stood watch over the school, June 21, 2017, when the tower was torn down to make way for the school’s new campus construction.
However, not all of the tower was lost that day. The clock was saved and put away for safekeeping.
Now through a donation of building materials, labor costs and construction plans by Pfluger Architects, pbGroup LLC and F.A. Nunnelly, the clock that adorned the top of the tower will once again see the light of day as a memorial to the past alongside the stadium’s completion — free of cost to the district.
“The clock has a lot of meaning and significance for a lot of people. I’ve heard a lot about that clock, and people have expressed interest and shared different ideas as to how the school district could display that clock and pay tribute to the old high school,” Seguin Independent School District Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said. “But there’s really not been an idea quite like this one that is going to come to fruition, and one thing I’ve noticed over the last three years is that traditions and history are quite rich here in Seguin.”
The idea to incorporate the clock in the stadium was floated a couple of weeks ago during a construction meeting by SISD Director of Operations James Pizana.
Gutierrez said that after sharing the particulars of the project with SISD Associate Superintendent Bill Lewis, he looked to the contractors and architects to see if the revival was possible.
“So Bill Lewis, along with James Pizana, worked with the contractors and architects and came back with a design that I felt was pretty solid, and one that could display — in a very beautiful way — the clock and the old SHS lettering,” he said. “We’ve just been so thankful to the contractor and the architect, they’ve just done so much for our school system, donated money to various programs and initiatives…and we thought that perhaps this could be a way for them to leave a mark at the stadium.”
Gutierrez said once those at Pfluger Architects, pbGroup LLC and F.A. Nunnelly learned of the district’s hopes, they did not hesitate to donate to the estimated $35,000 project.
When construction is complete, the clock will greet guests in the main entry plaza on the stadium’s home side, Pfluger Architects partner Robyn Popa said.
“We wanted to be careful with placement because we know that in a complex like the stadium, you’re gonna get a lot of people in there, so we think that we found the right spot,” she said. “Number one, it will be very visible, and it camouflages the transformer, which is needed for the electrical power of the complex. There’s a lot of homegrown folks who come back to games here, and so the ability for them to walk into the stadium and see a legacy piece from when they went to high school here we think is just a really great and powerful opportunity.”
The school district initially planned to seek a company to repair the clock; however, Seguin ISD electrician Ernest Herrera stepped up to the plate and fixed the decades-old timepiece in just one day, Pizana said.
“I was approached by my supervisors [who] asked me if I would look at the clock,” Herrera said. “It’s been sitting back in the warehouse since 2017 when it was taken down. So we made a makeshift stand so that I could get underneath it. It was like a bird’s nest underneath there, so I cleaned it up, checked some fuses, replaced some fuses, rewired it, and then did some investigating as to how to readjust the timing. Since Thursday, it has been operating and keeping time.”
Herrera, who graduated from Seguin High School in 1984, said working on the relic is an experience he will never forget.
“It was a proud moment,” he said. “It hadn’t been running for I don’t know how many years and then I come in and worked on it and it starts working, so it was a good feeling. [There weren’t] any difficulties just trying to understand how to adjust the time. So I reached out, did some investigation work. Google is a good hand and got it running, and everything’s running fine.”
Watching the clock tower’s deconstruction three years ago was no easy pill to swallow, Herrera said.
“I had some warm feelings about it,” he said, “Being raised here in Seguin and then seeing history being taken down, I know a lot of other people that were born here, and they went to the school, they saw it, so it was a little warm feeling there when it was being taken down. I was hoping that it wouldn’t be destroyed and come to find out it wasn’t, which is a good thing. So it’s a good feeling to have it running again.”
Gutierrez said he is eager to see generations come together once the historical piece is complete.
“When I learned that someone on our own staff was able to get that clock working again, I just thought, ‘wow, this just really makes it even more meaningful for those who have passed through Seguin High School,’” he said. “Not just alumni, but also staff. I’m excited about that day when I can pass by that clock and see people pass by and take pictures by that clock and think about those special moments. I’m really looking forward to that day when I can witness that.”
